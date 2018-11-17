×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Wales grabs 10 tries, beats Tonga 74-24 for 8th straight win

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    17 Nov 2018, 22:06 IST
AP Image

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales scored three tries in the first 11 minutes before adding seven more in the second half to thrash Tonga 74-24 in a rugby international in Cardiff and seal an eighth straight victory on Saturday.

The Tongans looked in prime shape for an upset win in the Welsh capital when they fought back from 24-3 down in the 22nd minute to be all square three minutes into the second half.

Wales reacted by producing some brilliant offloading and ruthless finishing by crossing seven times from the 46th minute, completing a third victory in November after previous wins over Scotland and Australia. South Africa visits next week.

"We just did the basics pretty well, even though we scored some really good tries," Wales captain and flyhalf Dan Biggar said.

After a third-minute penalty try, there were eight different tryscorers for Wales — with Liam Williams crossing twice.

Associated Press
NEWS
Wales make 14 changes for Tonga, fullback Holmes to debut
RELATED STORY
Wales: Halfpenny concussed by Kerevi shoulder charge
RELATED STORY
Wallabies more concerned with Wales win streak than own
RELATED STORY
Wales hold off Scotland 21-10 in Cardiff
RELATED STORY
All Blacks hold on for 16-15 comeback win over England
RELATED STORY
Wales wins 9-6 to end 13-match losing run against Australia
RELATED STORY
Wales make Biggar and Williams reserves vs Wallabies
RELATED STORY
Hogg recovers fast to play for Scotland against Fiji
RELATED STORY
De Klerk, Kerevi, Hogg reinforce teams
RELATED STORY
All Blacks vs Ireland headlines November rugby series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us