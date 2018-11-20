×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Wales' Halfpenny out of Springboks test from concussion

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    20 Nov 2018, 19:39 IST
AP Image

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales' test against South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday because of concussion.

The fullback hasn't recovered from his head slamming the field 10 days ago after a late, shoulder-led hit by center Samu Kerevi when Wales beat Australia.

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley said on Tuesday they called up Hallam Amos, who was the fullback when Wales beat South Africa in June in Washington.

Howley said aside from Amos, other options for No. 15 were British Lion Liam Williams, who started on the wing against Tonga last weekend and scored two tries, and Gareth Anscombe, who was the flyhalf against Scotland and Australia this month.

Anscombe was also competing for the 10 jersey with Dan Biggar, the starter against Tonga who was "exceptional," Howley said.

Winger George North was recovered from a bad bruise and training.

Wales is due to name its team on Thursday.

They are chasing a ninth successive test win, their longest since 1999. Plus a fourth straight win against the Springboks.

"There's a landscape when we play South Africa," Howley said. "The contact area is pretty crucial, and there always seems to be a lot of aerial kicking. We always enjoy playing South Africa.

"We have certainly got a lot of self-belief and confidence. We are going for our ninth win in a row and the players don't want that streak to end."

Associated Press
NEWS
Wales: Halfpenny concussed by Kerevi shoulder charge
RELATED STORY
Springboks captain warned after headbutt, free to play Wales
RELATED STORY
Springboks win at Murrayfield 26-20
RELATED STORY
Wales wins 9-6 to end 13-match losing run against Australia
RELATED STORY
Wales make Biggar and Williams reserves vs Wallabies
RELATED STORY
Cheika takes gamble on Beale, Toomua in Springboks test
RELATED STORY
Wales hold off Scotland 21-10 in Cardiff
RELATED STORY
Argentina beats Springboks in Ledesma's first home test
RELATED STORY
Springboks shock All Blacks 36-34 in Rugby Championship
RELATED STORY
Farrell kicks England to victory over wasteful Springboks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us