Wales make 14 changes for Tonga, fullback Holmes to debut

Associated Press
News
13   //    15 Nov 2018, 18:28 IST
AP Image

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Jonah Holmes will debut at fullback in a Wales side with 14 changes playing Tonga on Saturday in Cardiff.

Prop Wyn Jones, who has made nine appearances as a replacement, and captain and flanker Ellis Jenkins earned their first starts on Thursday.

Only lock Adam Beard will repeat as a starter after the 9-6 home win over Australia last weekend.

British Lions wing Liam Williams will make his 50th appearance.

Fellow Lions flyhalf Dan Biggar, scrumhalf Tomos Williams, prop Rob Evans, lock Cory Hill and Jenkins start after coming off the bench against the Wallabies.

"We have spoken about creating depth, and for us that is all about creating a squad that is full of first-teamers, everyone in the squad capable of starting," coach Warren Gatland said in a statement. "The boys this weekend have to put their hand up for the final match and put pressure on the players who started last weekend."

___

Wales: Jonah Holmes, Liam Williams, Tyler Morgan, Owen Watkin, Steff Evans, Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Seb Davies, Ellis Jenkins (captain), Aaron Wainwright, Adam Beard, Jake Ball, Leon Brown, Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Rob Evans, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty, Aled Davies, Rhys Patchell, Josh Adams.

