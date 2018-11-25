Wales secures November sweep with 20-11 win over Springboks

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales scored two early tries to beat South Africa 20-11 and secure its first clean sweep in a November rugby series on Saturday.

Prop Tomas Francis and fullback Liam Williams went over for the Welsh tries inside the first 20 minutes in Cardiff, setting up a fourth straight win over the Springboks and a ninth straight for Wales against all opposition.

That run is Wales' best in 19 years.

"We're very pleased obviously with all the Ws (wins)," Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones said. "There's still patches we've got to work on but I think the character we've shown in a couple of these games ... I think is the most pleasing thing.

"And if we're honest, we can't deny the fact that there's a bit of (squad) depth developing."

Wales' depth — perhaps its best ever — was illustrated perfectly by the performance of flanker Ellis Jenkins, who was promoted late to the starting lineup because of an injury to Dan Lydiate and was man of the match.

South Africa came back briefly to close it to 14-11 with 19 minutes to go with a try in the corner by center Jesse Kriel and a penalty by replacement Elton Jantjies.

But Dan Biggar came off the bench to kick two late penalties to give Wales four out of four in the autumn internationals for the first time, which also included another big southern hemisphere scalp in Australia.

Wales had to wait 93 years to beat South Africa for the first time but has now won four of the last five meetings, and three in a row in Cardiff.

Saturday's victory capped a fine season for Warren Gatland's Welsh team, which won 10 of its 12 tests in 2018 and only dropped games in England and Ireland. And, significantly, Australia and the Springboks were both seen off by a Welsh team brimming with confidence.

Wales started sharply but its composure in defense as South Africa exerted pressure late in the first half and for the first 20 minutes of the second stood out. During that time, the Welsh had no ball but allowed just one Springboks try and the kick at goal by Jantjies.

Jenkins was outstanding at No. 6. He set up the first try for Francis when he threw a dummy and sliced through South Africa's first line to send the prop in between the posts. He also saved a sure try at the end of the half when he got his arm under the ball as Kriel crashed over.

As the Springboks sought a score in the dying seconds of the first half that might have given the game a different complexion, Jenkins won a crucial turnover that snuffed out the attack.

He left the field after the game on a stretcher, breathing oxygen but still high-fiving teammates.