Wales wins 6 Nations Grand Slam by beating Ireland 25-7

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16 Mar 2019, 22:24 IST
AP Image

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales shrugged off the rain, wind and Ireland to win the Six Nations and complete the Grand Slam on Saturday.

As Storm Gareth battered Cardiff, 'Storm Gareth Anscombe' was swamping Ireland inside the Principality Stadium with six penalties as Wales beat the defending champion 25-7.

Victory earned Wales its first Six Nations title since 2013, and its first Grand Slam since 2012. And the team gave coach Warren Gatland, who will step down after the Rugby World Cup later this year, a perfect Six Nations sendoff.

He started his Wales reign in 2008 with a Grand Slam and finishes with another, making him the first coach in the championship's 136-year history to win three Grand Slams.

Wales saved its best for last in the worst conditions it played in.

The hosts produced a try after 69 seconds by Hadleigh Parkes off an expert chip by Anscombe, and Wales forced penalties from far and wide that allowed Anscombe to sink Ireland's hopes of retaining the championship.

Associated Press
NEWS
