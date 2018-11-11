×
Wales wins 9-6 to end 13-match losing run against Australia

Associated Press
3   //    11 Nov 2018, 00:59 IST
AP Image

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales ended a 13-match losing run against Australia as Dan Biggar kicked a late penalty for a 9-6 win in Cardiff on Saturday.

In an attritional game dominated by penalty kicks, the most crucial one came with three minutes left when Biggar bisected the posts with his first contribution after coming on as a replacement.

This fixture has a recent history of close finishes, with the Australians coming out on top in all of them. Their last loss against the Welsh came a decade ago — and that also arrived in Cardiff courtesy of a late kick by a flyhalf, Stephen Jones.

It was 3-3 at halftime after Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny and Australia flyhalf Bernard Foley traded penalties. Halfpenny reclaimed the lead for Wales with a penalty in the 68th, only for Matt Toomua to tie the game for the Wallabies seven minutes later.

Biggar kicked what proved to be the winning points and was the player who booted the ball out of play to end the game, and Wales' run of defeats to Australia.

The Welsh have won seven straight tests, with this latest victory potentially boosting confidence ahead of a pool match against the Wallabies at the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo next year.

