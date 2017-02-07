10 fastest runners in the cricket world

The fastest men in cricket's fast lane.

by Himamshu Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 14:48 IST

Cricket’s tryst with athleticism happened quite late and when it couldn’t have been delayed any further. With the arrival of action replays, slow motion and an elevated spirit of competition, cricketers finally took to working religiously on their physical fitness and agility. While the game still affords a precious few that hobble around stadia in an ungainly fashion, it has managed to find, nourish and produce some with incredible athletic ability.

Here are 10 of the fastest in that list, in no particular order.

#10 David Warner

This man rides the thrills of the game coupled with his athletic brilliance. When not muscling the ball over the boundary, he passes time by haring across the pitch to complete near-impossible runs and by demonstrating an astonishing judgement in setting off for those.

On the field, it is a common sight to see him hound after a ball and dive head-first pulling it away from reaching the boundary, extremely successfully. He does it without any fuss and there’s arguably nobody that guards the vastness of an Australian cricket ground better than him.