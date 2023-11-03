New York City Marathon 2023: When is it, start time, distance, live streaming details and more

The New York City Marathon is a marathon race in New York City, that is held every year on the first Sunday of November. The 52nd edition of the marathon race is going to be held on November 5, 2023. More than 50,000 runners are expected to join the race on Sunday.

In the women’s division, Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya will return to the track after missing out on the event last year. She was also the winner of the 2021 New York City Marathon.

Peres last participated in the 2023 London Marathon, where she bagged the third position. She will surely look to better her performance and win the upcoming event for the second time in her career.

Along with Peres, defending champion Sharon Lokedi and Olympic silver medalist Brigid Kosgei will also participate in the marathon.

In the men’s division, 2021 NYCM winner Albert Korir, Olympic silver medalist Abdi Nageeye, and 2023 World Championships silver medalist Maru Teferi will participate in the marathon race.

Meanwhile, two-time NYCM champion Geoffrey Kamworor and defending champion Evans Chebet will be missing the grand event.

Schedule for New York City Marathon

The race will kick off at 8 a.m. ET on Staten Island before making its way across the five boroughs.

8:00 a.m. local time: Professional wheelchair division

8:22 a.m. local time: Handcycling category and select athletes with disabilities

8:40 a.m. local time: Professional women's open division

9:05 a.m. local time: Professional men's open division

9:10 a.m. local time: Wave 1

9:45 a.m. local time: Wave 2

10:20 a.m. local time: Wave 3

10:55 a.m. local time: Wave 4

11:30 a.m. local time: Wave 5

Distance and route of the Marathon

The distance of the New York City Marathon is 42.195 km or 26.219 miles.

The race will begin on Staten Island, and then it will turn north through Brooklyn and Queens. Runners will then head west across the Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan, north, into the Bronx. Then they will again return to Manhattan. The finish line is in Central Park, near the West 60s.

Where to watch the 2023 New York City Marathon?

Viewers in the U.S. and other countries can watch the race live on the following channels and sites:

New York City tri-state area: The race will be broadcast on WABC-TV, Channel 7.

Other parts of the U.S.: The race will be telecasted on ESPN 2.

Other Countries: Live streaming of the race will be available on the New York City Marathon App.

Celebrities going to be part of the marathon

At first, Patina Miller, a Grammy and Tony Award winner, will sing the U.S. national anthem at the starting line on Staten Island before the start of the marathon.

The other celebrities who are going to be part of the marathon are Luke Macfarlane, Matt James, Zdeno Chara, Nev Schulman, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, Cody Co, and Samantha Judge.