"Winning a medal for Manipur fills our families back home with joy" - Oinam Chaoba Devi after National Games gold triumph in Sepak Takraw

Manipur women sepak takraw players starred in the ongoing 37th National Games 2023 in Goa with gold medals in women's team and women's regu events. Despite host Goa's dominance in the kick volleyball sport, sweeping six of the eight gold medals on offer, Manipur defeated Goa (women's team event final) and Nagaland (women's regu event) to take home the remaining two gold medals.

Manipur's women squad included the names of Oinam Chaoba Devi, Elangbam Priya Devi and Leirentombi Devi. All of them were part of India's historic bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou in the women's regu event.

Oinam Chaoba Devi, who has participated in four Asian Games tournaments for India, explained how winning a National Games medal in sepak takraw means to people back home in Manipur, where the sport is growing by leaps and bounds.

"We are very happy to win these medals for our state especially because Sepak Takraw is back at the National Games after a gap of 11 years. Winning a medal for Manipur fills our families back home with joy, so we dedicate our Gold Medals to the people of Manipur," Chaoba Devi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We still do not receive a lot of support at the national or international level" - Oinam Chaoba Devi

The Indian women sepak takraw team has grown its stature in recent years at international events. They won silver in the women's regu event and bronze in the women's quadrant event at the 36th King's Cup World Sepak Takraw Championship 2023 in Bangkok in July.

Chaoba Devi brought up how the team is punching above its weight despite the lack of infrastructure and training facilities. She also revealed that players have had to manage their own expenses in the recent past to participate in international tournaments.

"Culturally, Sepak Takraw is quite popular in Manipur and even in other North Eastern states in India. Lots of people and young kids play the sport. However, in terms of facilities or infrastructure, we still do not receive a lot of support at the national or international level," the 34-year-old mentioned.

"Until 2013, we had to pay out of our own pocket to book travel and accommodation while representing India in International tournaments," she added.

Sepak Takraw requires the mixed skills of football and volleyball. The sport is currently popular in the northeast and western India, and is still spreading across the country.