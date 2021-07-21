19 Indians heading into Tokyo Olympics ranked top 5 in the world

The Tokyo Olympics are all set to begin on July 23. 119 Indian athletes will be competing in 18 different sports for a finish on the podium. Several Indians at the Olympics are slated for glory this time. India has sent its largest-ever contingent to Tokyo in hopes that this turns out to be the most successful Olympic campaign in its national history.

On that note, let us take a look at Indians who are ranked in the top 5 in the world in their sport and have a high chance of winning a medal in Tokyo.

The #Tokyo2020 Opening Ceremony is in just two days!



Which athletes will win Olympic gold this year?



#Olympics #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Mtv6Bm22rB — Olympics (@Olympics) July 21, 2021

List of Indians who are ranked Top 5 in the world ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

# 1 Deepika Kumari [World No. 1 archery]

The archer is one of India's biggest medal prospects heading into the Tokyo Olympics. Like London and Rio, Kumari is once again ranked World No .1 and will spearhead India's hopes of a first archery medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

# 2 Vinesh Phogat [World No .1 - Women's 53 kg freestyle]

The grappler has been in top form ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. She was close to a medal in Rio as well. But a horrendous injury derailed her Olympic hopes. This time around, Vinesh looks even more determined. Her most recent performances have been nothing short of brilliant. If things go right, Vinesh could very well become the first woman to win gold for India at the Olympics.

# 3 Bajrang Punia [World No. 2 - Men's 65kg freestyle]

Bajrang Punia is one of the most decorated grapplers in Indian wrestling. The only medal that is missing is an Olympic triumph. He is one of the top performers in his weight category. His dominance on the mat makes him one of the favorites to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

# 4 Elavenil Valarivan [World No .1 - Women's 10 M Air Rifle]

Valarivan is one of the most talented shooters in the Rifle shooting circuits. She has already amassed multiple international medals in her short career so far. She has proven to be exceptional for India this year. Her performances in the recent past helped her get to the World No. 1 position, thereby making her one of the favorites to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

# 5 Abhishek Verma [World No. 1 - Men's 10 M Air Pistol]

Although he started his career late, Abhishek Verma has quickly become one of the best pistol shooters in the world. His graph has been on the rise since his Asian Games bronze in 2018. He will be one of the shooters to keep an eye on at the Tokyo Olympics.

# 6 Divyansh Singh Panwar [World No. 2 - Men's 10 M Air Rifle]

The young shooter has been performing exceptionally well at the international level. Right from the junior level, Panwar has made a lot of noise in the shooting circuits. He will be competing in two events at the Olympics and could very well return home with a medal.

# 7 Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar [World No. 2 - Men's 50 M Rifle 3 positions]

The youngster will be heading into the Tokyo Olympics as one of the favorites in the 50 M Rifle 3 positions event. He had a stellar ISSF World Cup campaign in Delhi and will be hoping to continue his brilliance in Tokyo.

# 8 Anjum Moudgil [World No. 3 - Women's 10 M Rifle]

Anjum Moudgil will be competing in the Women's 50 M Rifle 3 positions event. She has not been among the medals in the recent past but will be hoping to make a strong comeback at the Tokyo Olympics.

# 9 Saurabh Chaudhary [World No. 2 - Men's 10 M Air Pistol]

The young prodigy has been regarded as one of India's best shooters at the Tokyo Olympics. At the age of 19, Chaudhary has established himself as a top-tier shooter. His focus and confidence make him one of the favorites to win a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

I invite every Indian to cheer for our athletes as they train to win laurels for India despite difficult times. Yes, India is ready to go and shine at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics!#HumHongeKamyab #TeamIndia #SonySportsNetwork #Olympics#OlympicsJosh #JaiHind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3dVaNE2PHa — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 29, 2021

# 10 Yashaswini Singh Deswal [World No. 1 - Women's 10 M Air Pistol]

Yashaswini Deswal had a stellar ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. She also won bronze at the World Cup event in Osijek. Her form leading up to the Olympics has been stunning and she will be hoping to continue the same in Tokyo.

# 11 Manu Bhaker [World No. 2 - Women's 10 M Air Pistol]

Manu Bhaker has won many medals in her short career. She will be competing in the individual and mixed team event at the Olympics. Her partnership with youngster Saurabh Chaudhary has been outstanding. Both of them won gold at the mixed event at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup in Osijek.

# 12 Rahi Sarnobat [World No. 2 - Women's 25 M Pistol]

Rahi Sarnobat is one of India's most experienced shooters. She had a great ISSF World Cup campaign in Osijek and will be hoping to carry her form to the Tokyo Olympics.

# 13 Simranjit Kaur [World No. 4 - Women's Light Welterweight category]

The Punjabi Boxer won the Bronze medal at the World Championships in 2018. She followed it up with a bronze at the Asian Championships in Dubai. Simranjit will be competing in the light welterweight category at the Olympics.

# 14 Lovlina Borgohain [World No. 5 - Women's Welterweight category]

Lovlina is a two-time World Championships medalist. She has been performing extremely well in the ring for a while now. But she will be hoping that she is able to replicate the same at the Tokyo Olympics.

'Ek India Team India' - Celebrating 100 years of our athletes at the Olympic Games. We are delighted to present the new identity of the Indian Olympic Association and #TeamIndia🇮🇳



It signals our arrival on the world stage and we're ready.#EkIndiaTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/O1ClImzRgW — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 15, 2020

# 15 Indian Men's Hockey Team [World No. 4]

The Indian Hockey team will be lead by the charismatic Manpreet Singh. They have looked extremely good in recent times. Many believe this could be the year that Indian Hockey make their way back to the podium after a 41-year hiatus.

# 16 Ravi Kumar Dahiya [World No. 3 - 57 kg freestyle]

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is one of the grapplers to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics. He won bronze at the 2019 World Championships. He has also looked really sharp this year and will be gunning for a medal at the Olympics.

# 17 Anshu Malik [ World No. 3 - Women's 57 kg freestyle]

The 19-year-old has been performing brilliantly on the world stage. She recently bagged gold at the Asian Championships in Almaty. This will be her first Olympic campaign. But Anshu Malik will be hoping to make a statement by showcasing a great performance in Tokyo.

# 18 Mirabai Chanu [World No. 2 - Women's 49 kg category]

Mirabai Chanu has been India's best weightlifter in recent times. Her chances of winning a medal at the Olympics are the highest. She is a world record holder and will be all set to put up a great performance in the 49 kg event at the Olympics.

# 19 Amit Panghal [World No. 1 - Men's Flyweight category]

The Indian boxer won silver at the 2019 World Championships. He will be stepping into the ring as the favorite to get to the podium. However, there are a few opponents who will be challenging the World No. 1. But Amit is determined and confident about his chances of bagging a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

