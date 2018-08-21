Asian Games 2018: Anjum Moudgil to open the Indian challenge on Day 4

Following a reasonably good campaign in Indian shooting, with 1 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals, India will now look forward to switch gears to full attack as Day 4 begins once again with the shooting events, where Anjum Moudgil and Gayathri V shall open the Indian challenge on Day 4 of Jakarta and Palembang Asian Games 2018.

Anjum Moudgil, who rose to fame with her silver medal from Commonwealth Games 2018 in Women's 50 m. Rifle 3 Positions, shall look forward to extending her legacy in this event, along with Gayathri V. She shall be immediately followed up by the pistol shooters Rahi Sarnobat and teenage sensation Manu Bhaker who shall face the Asian challenge in the Women's 25 m. pistol.

Asian Games 2018: A golden opportunity for Manu Bhaker to spring back into action

For Manu Bhaker, who missed the chance to enter the mixed team 10 m. air pistol finals by an agonizing whisker, this is a golden chance to redeem herself in time for the upcoming ISSF World Championships, which serve as the first official qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The swimmers shall be followed up by the tennis players, who shall vie for a podium finish as the quarterfinals for the women's singles and mixed doubles go underway. They shall be followed up by the Greco Roman wrestlers, who shall aim to end the wrestling campaign on a significant high. The chief attraction would be wrestler Harpreet Singh, who had become the first Indian wrestler to qualify in the Greco Roman category at Rio Olympics after 12 long years. He shall aim to cement his position as a promising wrestler in this category.

Up next would be the famous compound archers, who will participate in their respective ranking rounds to determine their seedings for the league matches. They shall be followed by the Indian swimmers, who shall compete for further glory in the Men's 100 m. butterfly, 100 m. Breaststroke and 4*100 m. Freestyle relay. For Sandeep Sejwal, who had won a bronze in the 50 m. segment in the previous edition, this is a good chance to make amends and improve his position on the podium.

Hockey at Asian Games 2018 - India aim to carry forward the winning momentum against Hong Kong in men's hockey pool stage

Next up shall be the Indian men's hockey team, who shall aim to carry forward the winning momentum against minnows from Hong Kong. Having whitewashed Indonesia by a staggering 17-0, India would now look forward to pummeling this team in order to cement their position for the semifinals.

Next up are the women gymnasts, who shall give it their all to see themselves on the podium in the women's team final. They shall be followed up by the Indian wushu players, who shall compete for the top glory at in the Sanda category semifinals, now that 3 fighters from India have already made it to the semis, assuring themselves of at least a medal.

The day shall be brought to a close as the Indian men's volleyball team faces the Qatar team in their next league match.

Following is a summarized lineup for Day 4 [All timings as per Indian Standard Time]:-

8:00 a.m. onwards:- Shooting [Qualifications - Women's 50 m. Rifle [3 Positions]] 8:00 a.m. onwards:- Shooting [Qualifications - Women's 25 m. Pistol] 8:00 a.m. onwards:- Archery [Ranking Round - Women's Individual Compound and Women's Team Compound] 8:15 a.m. onwards:- Swimming [Heats:- Men's 100 m. Butterfly, Men's 100 m. Breaststroke, Men's 4*100 m. Freestyle Relay] 8:30 a.m. onwards:- Lawn Tennis [Quarterfinals - Women's Singles and Mixed Doubles] 11:20 a.m. onwards:- Archery [Ranking Round:- Men's Individual Compound, Men's Team Compound & Mixed Team Compound] 12:00 noon onwards:- Wrestling [Heats to Semifinals - Men's Greco Roman 77 kg., 88 kg., 97 kg. and 130+ kg.] 1:00 p.m. onwards:- Field Hockey [Men's Team Preliminaries:- INDIA vs. Hong Kong] 5:00 p.m. onwards:- Artistic Gymnastics [Women's Team Finals] 5:45 p.m. onwards:- Wushu [Semifinals - Men's and Women's Sanda category] 6:00 p.m. onwards:- Volleyball [Men's Team Preliminaries:- INDIA vs. Qatar]