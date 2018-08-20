Asian Games 2018: Sanjeev Rajput to open the Indian challenge on Day 3

The third leg of shooting will open the third day of competition at the Jakarta and Palembang Asian Games, with rifle shooters Sanjeev Rajput and Akhil Sheoran opening the Indian challenge for Day 3 in the Men's 50m Rifle [3 Positions].

Immediately following them would be the pistol shooters in the Men's 10m. Air Pistol. Abhishek Verma, who controversially replaced an in-form Jitu Rai for the Asian Games, will represent the Indian challenge along with Saurabh Chaudhary.

Following them are the women's recurve archers, who will compete for convenient seeds in the recurve ranking round of Women's Individual and Women's Team categories respectively. For the recurve archers, who haven't won a medal since 8 years, this is a chance to make themselves count.

Kabaddi at Asian Games 2018: India to keep the winning momentum going in women's team

They shall be followed by the women's Kabaddi team, who shall play their next league match against the team from Sri Lanka. The women's team will be followed by rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal, who shall compete for another chance to be in the final through the repechage. For Dattu, who had narrowly missed a chance to create history at Rio Olympics 2016, this is a golden opportunity to make a mark for himself in Asian rowing.

The fencers shall be followed by the bridge players, who shall open the account for India in the team qualification rounds. Interestingly, bridge has been introduced for the first time at this edition, and it would be interesting to see if India brings a medal or two from here or not.

They shall be followed by the Indian swimmers, Anshul Kothari and Virdhawal Khade, who shall represent India in the Men's 50m. freestyle event. For Khade, who almost won a medal way back in Guangzhou 2010, this is a chance to redeem the misses with a podium finish in this event.

They shall be followed up by the women epee fencers from India, who shall represent the country in women's epee fencing events.

The bridge players shall be followed by the tennis players, who shall compete for a berth in the quarter-finals, as the Round of 16 for the respective categories gets under way. They shall be followed by the women's volleyball team, who shall play their next league match against Vietnam.

They shall be followed once again by the women's kabaddi team, who shall be competing in their last league match against Indonesia. Once through, next in action are the wrestlers from both freestyle and Greco Roman. While Divya Kakran and Kiran Bishnoi shall close the campaign for freestyle wrestlers, the Greco Roman wrestlers for 60 kg. and 67 kg. category shall try to open India's account in wrestling.

Following them are the male recurve archers, who shall compete for a better seed in the ranking rounds. They shall be followed by the women gymnasts, who shall compete for the final berths in their respective events of artistic gymnastics.

Artistic Gymnastics at Asian Games 2018: Can Dipa make a strong comeback this time?

For gymnasts like Dipa Karmakar and Aruna Reddy, this is a golden opportunity to register a strong comeback. They shall be followed by the Indian men's kabaddi team, who needs to win against Thailand at all costs if they want to maintain their supremacy in Kabaddi, following a narrow but shock defeat to South Korea by 23-24.

Following is a summarized schedule of Day 3 [All timings are as per Indian Standard Time]:-The day shall be ultimately brought to a close as the Indian women's hockey team play their next match against Kazakhstan. Upbeat after a resounding win of 8-0 over hosts Indonesia, India shall look forward to carry that momentum against the Koreans.

8:00 a.m. onwards:- Shooting [Qualifications - Men's 50 m. Rifle [3 Positions]] 8:00 a.m. onwards:- Shooting [Qualifications - Men's 10 m. Air Pistol] 8:20 a.m. onwards:- Archery [Ranking Round - Women's Individual and Women's Team] 8:20 a.m. onwards:- Kabaddi [Preliminaries - Women's Team INDIA vs. Sri Lanka] 8:30 a.m. onwards:- Rowing [Repechage - Men's Single Sculls] 8:30 a.m. onwards:- Swimming [Heats - Men's 50 m. Freestyle event] 9:00 a.m. onwards:- Fencing [Preliminaries - Women's Epee Individual and Women's Epee Team] 9:00 a.m. onwards:- Lawn Tennis [Round of 16 - All categories except Mixed Doubles] 9:00 a.m. onwards:- Volleyball [Women's League Matches - INDIA vs. Vietnam] 9:00 a.m. onwards:- Bridge [Preliminaries - All Team Segments] 11:20 a.m. onwards:- Kabaddi [Women's Team Preliminaries - INDIA vs. Indonesia] 12:00 noon onwards:- Wrestling [Heats to Semifinals - Women's Freestyle [68 kg. and 76 kg.], Men's Greco Roman [60 kg. and 67 kg.]] 1:00 p.m. onwards:- Archery [Ranking Round- Men's Individual Recurve, Men's Team Recurve and Mixed Team Recurve] 1:00 p.m. onwards:- Artistic Gymnastics [Qualifications - Women] 3:00 p.m. onwards:- Kabaddi [Men's Team Preliminaries - INDIA vs. Thailand] 7:00 p.m. onwards:- Field Hockey [Women's Team Preliminaries - INDIA vs. Kazakhstan]