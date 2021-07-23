Indian shooters in action today (24th July) at Tokyo Olympics: Schedule, medal chances, LIVE streaming details 

Indian shooters begin their Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign on July 24. All the shooting events will take place at the Asaka Shooting Range in the Japanese capital.

India has sent a 15-member shooting contingent that boasts of medal winners at international events including the ISSF World Cup, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. They are the country's second largest contingent after its 16-member men's and women's hockey teams.

Considering their recent successes, the Indian shooters are expected to make headlines at the quadrennial event in Japan.

On Day 1, four Indian shooters will feature in two events: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma in the men's 10m air pistol individual and Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela in the women's 10m air rifle individual.

Schedule and timings (IST) of Indian shooters in action on Day 1

10m air rifle women - Qualification and Final - 5:00 am IST onwards

Shooters in action: Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan

10m air pistol men - Qualification and Final - 5:00 am IST onwards

Shooters in action: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma

Indian shooters' medal chances on Day 1 at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Saurabh Chaudhary and Elavenil Valarivan are the top Indian shooters to watch out for on day 1 of the shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics. Over the last few years, both have performed consistently at international events, especially the ISSF World Cup.

In the men's 10m air pistol event, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma are likely to make it to the final. The former will fancy his chances better, as the 19-year-old has won eight gold medals at the ISSF World Cup between 2019 and 2021.

But Abhishek Verma might spring a surprise. The Haryana shooter is a 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist. Abhishek won six medals, including three golds, at the ISSF World Cup between 2019 and 2021.

In the women's 10m air rifle, though Elavenil Valarivan is India's favorite to win a medal, Apurvi Chandela is expected to put her best foot forward too. Both female rifle shooters are expected to get through the qualification round, but Elavenil Valarivan is more likely to emerge as a medalist for India.

Elavenil Valarivan won gold in the 10m air rifle at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Apurvi Chandela, 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, has not been in consistent form over the last two years. However, the former World No.1 has three ISSF World Cup gold medals to her name.

Indian shooters at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live streaming details

Day 1 of Indian shooting events at Tokyo Olympics will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Viewers in India can watch the shooting events on Sony Liv. Doordarshan Sports will live telecast the Indian events at Tokyo Olympics on its terrestrial network and DTH platform.

