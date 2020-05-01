Divyansh Singh Panwar (L) and Elavenil Valarivan (R)

As per a recent release from the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), 17-year-old Divyansh Singh Panwar has retained the No.1 position on the Men's 10m Air Rifle rankings.

In the Women's 10m Air Rifle rankings, Elavenil Valarivan also retained her position at the top of the chart while Manu Bhaker held onto her second position on the Women's 10m Air Pistol rankings.

Panwar was at the top of his game all throughout 2019, winning four gold medals at various ISSF World Cups, including a top place finish at the Putian World Cup in the individual event.

However, his silver medal finish at the World Cup in Beijing was the win that guaranteed him a spot in the Tokyo Olympics, which has been pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus fears.

Divyansh Panwar reacted to him retaining the top position, while also sharing his thoughts on the lack of live action.

"It's the same feeling, nothing much has changed. I occupied the first rank for a while in 2019 as well. Other than that, I'm a little sad that there's not much live action as of now," said Panwar, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

With the virus putting a halt to all sporting activities, it has also dented the practice sessions of many athletes across the country. However, Panwar's coach, Deepak Dubey is ensuring that his wards do not miss out on shooting practice.

"In my coach Deepak Dubey's house we have a range, there's an electronic machine there which we use to practice. Apart from that, physical fitness is the same. We have the regular online session with physios during this lockdown," he added.

For a shooter, concentration is one of the key aspects of their training routine, and Panwar spoke about how he's taken up meditation to maintain his mental health, apart from involving in a couple of extra-curricular activities.

"I'm doing meditation to maintain mental health. I'm also doing some extra-curricular activities such as cooking and I'm also playing the guitar. I used to play PUBG, now I've stopped," Divyansh Panwar said.