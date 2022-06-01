ISSF World Cup 2022: Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agarwal and Ramita win gold in 10m air rifle women's team event

India's shooting contingent is off to a strong start at the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. A 12-member Indian rifle shooting team are currently competing at the shooting World Cup which will go on until June 7, 2022.

The Indian women's shooting team of Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agarwal and Ramita swept a gold medal in the 10m air rifle women's team event.

The Indian trio humbled Team Denmark comprising Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen 17-5 in the summit clash at the ISSF World Cup on Tuesday (May 31). Meanwhile, Poland won bronze in the team event.

The Indian trio first topped the first qualification round with a combined effort of 944.4 while finishing second in the next round, behind Denmark. India accumulated 628.6 to Denmark's 629.2 after all three team members attempted 20 shots each to then set up a summit clash.

Men's air rifle team suffer defeat 2022 ISSF World Cup:

In men’s air rifle team competition, Indian trio Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Dhanush Srikanth fell short in their bronze medal match against Croatia, going down 10-16.

Rudrankksh and Dhanush held their nerves in the thrilling bronze medal clash, while Paarth succumbed to pressure by scoring a series of 9s, which eventually cost India a bronze medal.

Earlier, the Indian men were second in qualification stage 1 and third in stage 2. Out of the 14 participating teams, the top eight teams made it to the second stage.

The Indian trio of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Dhanush Srikanth and Paarth Makhija finished second to Austria in stage one. Meanwhile, finished third in qualification stage two to make it to the bronze medal match.

Although the 2022 Baku ISSF World Cup comprises of rifle, pistol and shotgun events, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has only sent rifle shooters for the event.

