NRAI announces 12-member Indian squad for Shotgun World Cup

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 25, 2025 18:08 IST
Shooting - Olympics: Day 3 - Source: Getty
Shooting - Olympics: Day 3 - Source: Getty

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a 12-member Indian team for the upcoming Shotgun World Cup scheduled to take place in Nicosia, Cyprus, from May 3 to 12.

Ad

Tokyo Olympian Kynan Chenai will lead the Indian trap squad at the Shotgun World Cup 2025. He will be joined by Shardul Vihan and Bhowneesh Mendiratta in the men's category. Sabeera Haris, Kirti Gupta, and Rajeshwari Kumari will be the Indian shooters in action in the women's trap events.

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan will be the face of the Indian side and the onus will be on the 49-year-old to deliver some exceptional performances in skeet events. Abhay Singh Sekhon and Rituraj Singh Bundela are the two other male shooters in skeet, while the female shooters in skeet events include Yashasvi Rathore, Maheshwari Chauhan, and Parinaaz Dhaliwal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Previously, India had announced a 35-member squad for the ISSF Shooting World Cups in Peru and Argentina, led by double bronze medalist Manu Bhaker. Paris Olympics medalists Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh failed to earn spots in India's Shooting World Cups squads.

The Argentina leg of the Shooting World Cup 2025 will take place from April 1 to 11, while the Peru leg of the competition is slated to be held from April 13 to 22. The events in the Shooting World Cup include Air rifle, 50m rifle 3 positions, Air pistol, 25m rapid fire pistol, 25m sports pistol, trap, and skeet for men and women.

Ad

India squad for Shotgun World Cup

Trap:

Kynan Chenai, Shardul Vihan, Bhowneesh Mendiratta; Sabeera Haris, Kirti Gupta, Rajeshwari Kumari.

Skeet:

Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Abhay Singh Sekhon, Rituraj Singh Bundela; Yashasvi Rathore, Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal.

ALSO READ | Manu Bhaker returns to India squad for ISSF Shooting World Cup 2025; two Paris Olympics medalists miss out

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी