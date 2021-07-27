Olympics 2021: Can Manu Bhaker make mends in 25m air pistol event after two disappointing losses

“I think I tried way too hard,” says Manu Bhaker after a long breath. More than words, it was the pause that spoke a million words about her disappointment after getting knocked out of the Olympics in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Although she feels the Olympics was like any other competition, Manu Bhaker failed to live up to expectations in her maiden quadrennial event.

“Three years back, I competed at the Youth Olympics. It was the same range, the same pistol, the same distance, everything was just what it was in Tokyo. But it doesn't matter whether we believe or not but it has happened already. Yes I think I tried way too hard but its the Olympic Games. I think sometimes you don't have control over things. I know when we try too hard for meeting too many expectations," she says.

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary were India’s two hopefuls for an Olympic medal, particularly in the mixed event. The duo won five World Cup gold medals and a silver at the World Cup in Osijek last month. They were billed as one of the medal favorites in the 10m air pistol mixed event.

The World No.1 pair started their qualification stage 1 round strongly, finishing top of the table with 582 points. Manu Bhaker scored 286, while Saurabh Chaudhary scored 296.

But the teenage pair faltered at Stage 2 and finished seventh. While Saurabh kept his composure shot 96 and 98 in his two series, Manu Bhaker managed 92 and 94.

Saurabh, who is good at hiding emotions, stayed calm even after the defeat. But the loss affected his partner Manu Bhaker. It has become even more significant for her as the 10m air pistol individual event two days ago saw her greet some unfortunate luck.

An unprecedented gun malfunction during the qualification round played a crucial role in an otherwise impressive performance in the singles event. Manu Bhaker believes had it not happened, there was a chance she could have had a medal shot.

Had Manu Bhaker hit an inner 10 instead of an eight, she would have qualified for the final.

“The gun malfunction is not something which is expected. I was pretty much good with my pistol. It was unexpected. The circuit stopped working and the lever went loose. But circuit malfunction is technical departments responsibility,” she says.

In the past four days, pretty much everything has gone wrong for her. In two days, the two-time World Cup gold medalist will be in action again. This time in the 25m air pistol event. It will be important for her to overcome the loss and focus on her final chance for redemption.

This is where her coach Ronak Pandit plays a huge role.

Can Ronak Pandit become Chak De India’s Shah Rukh Khan for Manu Bhaker?

Pandit, who is also husband and coach of former world No.1 Heena Sidhu, knew beforehand that the impact of the loss in the singles event would negatively affect Manu Bhaker.

“If you have won everything at the elite level and then lose here, it can affect your self-belief,” he was quoted by ESPN as saying.

But choking on the big stages is not something Manu Bhaker is alien to. She lost in the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, a tournament where she was the medal favorite. She missed out on the quota in 2019 in the 25m pistol event final due to an equipment malfunction final.

"When these things happen, it's feels as if there is a devil behind you," he added.

Pandit feels Manu Bhaker is at a crossroads now, where she needs to decide and her response will determine the result for her next competition.

As a coach, Pandit can only try his best to boost her and help her navigate an internal storm of self-doubt. However, it will be on Manu Bhaker to channelize positivity for the upcoming event.

Can she make a comeback? Yes, Manu Bhaker can. She has done it before. Back in 2019, after exiting the 20m pistol final at the 2019 World Cup in Munich, she called her father Ram Kishan Bhaker. The following day, she confirmed the Olympic quota for the 10m pistol.

For now, the 19-year-old seems fine as she takes stock of the 25m air pistol event. But it is what she does in the next two days that will decide the outcome.

“It will be different. I have been preparing for it. It will be fine. I have been participating in three events now, and every competition I have been shooting, so there is no pressure”.

Manu Bhaker’s main competitors in 25m air pistol

Anna Korakaki (Greece)

Zorana Arunovich (Serbia)

Vitalina Batsarashkina (Russia)

Vernokia Major (Hungary)

Wu Chai Ying (Taipei)

Kim Bo-mi (Korea)

