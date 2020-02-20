Tokyo Olympics 2020: 4 shooting events in which India failed to secure an Olympic quota

India's rise as a shooting powerhouse has made them the favourite to win the maximum number of gold medals in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as many as 15 Indian shooters have earned an Olympic quota spot. This is an incredible achievement as this is the highest number of Olympic quota spots that India has ever nabbed in shooting. In events like 10m Air Rifle (Men and Women), 10m Air Pistol (Men and Women) and Skeet (Men), India has been able to win the maximum number of quota places available, i.e. 2 in each.

However there are some shooting events where India failed to secure any Olympic quota place.In this article we take a look at the shooting events where India's participation is doubtful, as they have failed to win any Olympic quota place.

#1 Trap Men

Manavjit Singh Sandhu

It is a big disappointment for the Indian shooting contingent that they have failed to earn any place in this Shotgun event. India has been traditionally strong in this event and produced many world-class trap shooters like Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Mansher Singh, who made the country proud.

At present also, India has quite a few talented young trap shooters like Kynan Chenai (World Rank 21), Prithviraj Tondaiman (World Rank 56) and Zoravar Singh Sandhu (World Rank 111), who compete regularly in international events and do reasonably well. However their performance have been quite poor in the Olympic qualifying events and as a result they have failed to secure any quota spot.

With no qualifying events remaining, India's chance of getting one of their men trap shooters to participate in the 2020 Olympics seem bleak.

#2 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men

Anish Bhanwala

In this event, India has failed to win any Olympic quota places, in spite of having as many as three shooters in the world's top 30, viz. Anish Bhanwala (World Rank 11), Adarsh Singh (World Rank 19) and Arpit Goel (World Rank 28). It was expected that at least Anish will be able to win a quota place, as he has been doing quite well in international events. However he missed the quota place just by a whisker in 2 or 3 qualifying events.

Although no qualifying events are remaining, but India can still hope to get a spot in this event in the Olympics, via ISSF World Olympic Rankings.

#3 Trap Women

Shagun Chowdhary

India is not a very strong shooting nation in this event and thewomen shooters achieved limited success in international competitions over the years. Shooters like Shagun Chowdhary and Seema Tomar generally represent India in the trap events in international competitions.

In order to get an Olympic quota, they had to punch above their weight in qualifying events. But they were unable to do so and as a result India is most likely to miss out from participating in this event in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

#4 Skeet Women

Rashmee Rathore

In this event also, India is not very strong. Although they have a few talented youngsters like Maheshwari Chauhan, Rashmee Rathore and Ganemat Shekhon coming up, but none of them were able to secure an Olympic quota place for their country. As the world rankings of the Indian women skeet shooters are also not very high, India's chance of getting an Olympic quota place via world rankings is bleak.

