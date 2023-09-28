Who is Sarabjot Singh? All you need to know about the Asian Games 2023 team gold medalist

Taking the country's medal tally forward and lavishing it with even more glory, India's Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema won gold in the 10-metre Air Pistol men's team event in the Hangzhou Asian Games on 28 September.

Sarabjot competed in the final of the individual event later but missed out on a medal by a whisker. He came fourth and lost out on the bronze.

In the said event, he could not quite get his composure right and ended up firing wildly to end up with 8.8 and 10.7 in the final series.

Sarabjot Singh showing the victory sign (Credits: TOI)

Although Sarabjot will be hurt, the country can be proud of his exploits along with his team members Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema.

Despite missing out on the individual medal, Sarabjot will be pleased with the fact that his team bagged a gold medal in the 10-metre Air Pistol men's event, which is a distinction indeed.

Who is Sarabjot Singh?

In an interview with The Times of India earlier this year, Sarabjot said that he picked the air gun up for the first time when he was just 13 years old. Wishing to pursue a career in football up till then, shooting overtook his fancy, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Sarabjot first came into the limelight when he emerged as the winner of the 2021 Junior World Championships. Earlier this year, in March, he had bagged the individual gold medal in the Shooting World Cup, where the air pistol event was held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

He defeated Azerbaijan's Ruslan Lunev 16-0 in the gold-medal match in the first final of the World Cup. The 21-year-old Indian was in good form throughout and emerged as the leader of the pack at the end of the qualification round. He had 585 points inside his kitty back then.

It was interesting to note that Sarabjot was hitting the bull's eye every time he took aim, and his scores of 98, 97, 99, 97, 97, and 97 in the six qualification series suggested that he had got a taste for glory.

Later, in May, along with his partner Divya Subbaraju, Sarabjot won the mixed-team gold by defeating Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec in the final. This event was held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Set to turn 22 on September 30, Sarabjot has given himself a wonderful early birthday present by winning the team gold here in Hangzhou.

Hailing from Dheen village in Ambala, Haryana, he is a student of DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh.