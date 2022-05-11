All India Roller Skating Championship at Gaikwad-Patil International School in Nagpur from May 14

The All India Roller Skating Championship 2022 will be held at Gaikwad-Patil International School in Nagpur from May 14.

The two-day event will be organized by the Fighter Skate India Foundation in Pune. Around 500 skaters from all over the country are expected to take part in the competition, which is Central India's first night roller-skating event.

The opening ceremony will be held at 5.30 pm on Saturday at the skating rink of Gaikwad-Patil International School.

The founder-director of the Fighter Skate India Foundation and organizing committee secretary, Vilas Deshpande, informed the publication that the races will begin soon after the inauguration.

He told Sportskeeda on Tuesday.:

"On both the days of Saturday and Sunday, the event will take place between 6 pm and 11.30 pm. There are several groups starting from Under-5 and we are getting good responses from all over the country. The lodging and boarding arrangements of all the participants have been made at the premises of the Gaikwad-Patil International School."

Organizing committee president Rajkumar Kanate said all the arrangements have been completed for the All India Roller Skating Championship 2022:

"We are working hard to conduct the event in a grand manner. All the participants will be looked after well before and during the competition. We are getting entries from all corners of India."

For the quad and inline category, entry fees will be Rs 1800 for three races, which includes 1 road and 2 rink. Beginners and recreational participants will be charged Rs 1000 for two rink races.

Around 500 participants from all over India will participate in All India Roller Skating Championship 2022: Shabih Chaurasia

Principal and director of Gaikwad-Patil International School, Shabih Chaurasia, is coordinating with the organizing committee members and skating officials to make the tournament a successful one.

He said:

"In our school premises, we have made arrangements to stay. All the participants and their parents can stay for a couple of days as the competition will be held at night. We will ensure proper lodging and boarding arrangements. Even transportation of the participants will be taken care of. The event will give a big boost to skating in the region, as around 500 skaters will vie for top honors."

Rahil Raj, manager of Gaikwad-Patil International School, Gajendra Bansod, Manish Baisware and other officials of the Fighter Skate India Foundation are part of the organizing committee.

Helmets and skinsuits are compulsory for all the categories races. The top five skaters will be awarded medals and cash prizes. The prize distribution function will be held on May 15 after the completion of all the events.

Age group skating competition at All India Roller Skating Championship 2022

Under-5 (participant should be born in 2017 or later)

Under-6 (2016)

Under-7 (2015)

Under-8 (2014)

Under-9 (2013)

Under-10 (2012)

Under-11 (2011)

Under-12 (2010)

Under-13 (2009)

Under-14 (2008)

14 and above (2008)

Skating Categories at All India Roller Skating Championship 2022

Quad

Inline

Fancy Inline

Beginners

