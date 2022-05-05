13-year-old Sejal Bhutada triumphs at AITA Junior Circuit Under-16 girls tennis tournament

Sejal Bhutada emerged as champion at the AITA Junior Circuit Tennis Tournament at the sprawling Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Hyderabad.

A promising player from Nagpur, Bhutada won the Under-16 girls singles title to stamp her authority in style.

The top seed at the event, Bhutada lived up to her billing with a flawless performance throughout the tournament. 13-year-old Sejal, who is ranked No. 41 in the AITA's latest rankings, did not lose a singles set on her way to triumph recently in Hyderabad.

The top seed displayed top form from the beginning. The talented teenager defeated players like Srilekha, Lakmisiri and Srimanaya Reddy to reach the final.

Bhutada faced sixth seed S Mahika Reddy, ranked 61 in the AITA rankings, in the summit clash. The top seed possesses powerful groundstrokes and was strong off both wings to win the final in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

Under-16 girls singles finalists S Mahika Reddy (L) and Sejal Bhutada with their trophies. (Pic credit: AITA)

Sejal Bhutada was trailing 3-5 in the second set against Mahika Reddy

Sejal Bhutada claimed the first set without much trouble but faced stiff competition from Mahika Reddy in the second set. Reddy was leading 5-3 in the second set and was on the cusp of taking the match into a deciding set.

However, Bhutada regrouped herself and captured four games in a row to clinch the set 7-5 and with it the match as well.

“The final was pretty tough. I had to stretch myself fully in the second set. I was down by a couple of games but staged a remarkable recovery to close the match in straight sets. She played well and I had to give my best to quell her challenge,” Bhutada while speaking to Sportskeeda.

The tournament was played under the Championship Series CS7 and had several top-ranked players from all over the country.

Sejal Bhutada got the better of Sreemaya Reddy of Hyderabad in the semi-finals. She admitted that the title would boost her confidence a great deal and hopes to break into the top-20 of the national rankings soon.

"It was a very good win for me. It will certainly boost my confidence in the season ahead. I always rely on my strength, which is my attacking game. I like to dominate my opponents by playing aggressively. I hope to rise to the national rankings and break into the top-20 soon," Bhutada said.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan