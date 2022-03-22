Double for Rajesh Ganapathy; Intikhab Ali makes Jayant Roy Memorial ITF Tennis tournament final

Rajesh Ganapathy capped his fine run with a double crown in the 50 plus category at the Jayant Roy Memorial $400 ITF Mumbai Tennis tournament at the MSLTA on Monday.

In the singles final, unseeded Ganapathy shocked fifth seed Neelkanth Damre 6-1, 6-3 to emerge as champions at the MSLTA courts in Mumbai.

Ganapathy then joined hands with Ranga Rao to quell the challenge of Narendra Kankaria and Dashrath Salvi 6-2, 6-2 in the men’s 50 plus final doubles.

Rajesh Ganapathy in action in the 50 plus men's singles final of the Jayant Roy Memorial ITF at the MSLTA courts in Mumbai on Monday. (Pic credit: MSLTA)

Rajesh Ganapathy and Ranga Rao proved to be an excellent duo in the final

Ganapathy and Ranga Rao gelled really well in the final. They complimented each other's games and downed their opponents Narendra Kankaria and Dashrath Salvi.

Unseeded Intikhab Ali continued his march towards the title in the 40 plus singles, accounting for another seeded player, Ramzan Shaikh in the semi-finals.

Intikhab edged past fourth seed Ramzan Shaikh 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 in a well fought encounter that went the distance. They will take on third seed Kamlesh Shukla, who beat second seed Narendra Choudhary 6-1, 6-4.

The men’s 35 plus final will pit together two former pro players, Yannick Nedlord and Ranjeet Murugesan. While Nedlord had a fight on his hands against top seed Vikas Choudhari before winning 7-5, 6-3, Murugesan outplayed second seed Sandeep Pawar 6-0, 6-2.

Results

Men’s singles 35 plus (Semi-finals)

Yannick Nelord (IND) bt Vikas Choudhari (IND) 7-5, 6-3

Ranjeet Murugesan (IND) bt Sandeep Pawar (IND) 6-0, 6-2

Men’s doubles 35 plus (Semi-finals)

Aditya Khanna (IND)/Ranjeet Murugesan (IND) bt Anand Moorthy (IND)/Adtiya Sanghvi (IND) 6-1, 6-1

Ravindranath Pandey (IND)/Vikas Choudhari (IND) bt Prateek Deogirikar (IND)/Ribhaskar Thoudam (IND) 6-7, 6-2, 10-8.

Men’s singles 40 plus (Semi-finals)

Intikhab Ali (IND) bt Ramzan Shaikh (IND) 6-2, 2-6, 10-7

Kamlesh Shukla (IND) bt Narendra Singh Choudhary (IND) 6-1, 6-4.

Men’s doubles 40 plus (Semi-finals)

Intikhab Ali (IND)/Girish Mishra (IND) bt Ashish Khanna (IND)/ Dilip Mohanty (IND) 6-2, 3-6, 10-4

Kamlesh Shukla (IND)/Mandar Wakankar (IND) bt Narendra Singh Choudhary (IND)/Riyaz Ahmed (IND) 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s singles 50 plus (Final)

Rajesh Ganapathy (IND) bt Neelkanth Damre (IND) 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s doubles 50 plus (Final)

Rajesh Ganapathy (IND)/Rvrk Ranga Rao (IND) bt Narendra Kankaria (IND)/Dashrath Salvi (IND) 6-2, 6-2.

