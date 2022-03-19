Double crown for Japan's Mayuka Sakai and Radhika Kanitkar at Jayant Roy Memorial ITF Tennis tournament

Mayuka Sakai and Radhika Tulpule Kanitkar bagged a double crown each in the Jayant Roy Memorial $ 400 ITF Mumbai Tennis Tournament at the MSLTA courts on Friday.

Japan’s Mayuka Sakai and India’s former Fed Cup player Radhika Kanitkar won the singles titles in the 45 plus and 35 plus categories respectively.

Mayuka and Radhika were then paired up for the combined doubles, also emerging champions, completing creditable doubles in Mumbai.

Mayuka once again proved too strong for her opponent, Dr. Jyosna, in the 45 plus singles title round, scoring a 6-0, 6-0 win. The 35 plus women’s singles final saw Radhika Kanitkar defeat Arti Ganesh 6-0, 6-1.

Mayuka and Radhika win 35 plus women’s doubles

Mayuka and Radhika then got together to blank Priyanka Mehta and Nazneen Rehman 6-0, 6-0 in the combined doubles.

Gelling well on the court, Mayuka and Radhika completely destroyed their opponents to emerge champions.

Vinayak Gujarathi continued his march in the men’s 65 plus singles, defeating Kishore Choudhary 6-4, 6-3 to enter the final. He will take on Muhati Suresh, who accounted for Rajendra Rathore 6-1, 6-2.

Results

Women’s singles 35 plus (Final)

Radhika Kanitkar (IND) bt Arti Ganesh (IND) 6-0, 6-1

Women’s doubles 35 pls (Final)

Radhika Kanitkar (IND)/Mayuka Sakai (JPN) bt Priyanka Mehta (IND)/Nazneen Rehman (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Women’s singles 45 plus (Final)

Mayuka Sakai (JPN) bt Jyotsna (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Men’s singles 40 plus (Round of 32)

Aditya Khanna (IND) bt Ameet (Ind) 6-0, 6-0

Ashish Khanna (IND) bt Srivaths Varadharajan (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Intikhab Ali (IND) bt Haresh Ramchandani (IND) 6-0, 6-1

Dilip Mohanty (IND) bt Rohan Bhasin (IND) 6-4, 6-1

Ramzan Shaikh (IND) bt Dinesh Chandra (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Anand Moorthy (IND) bt Sandeep V (IND) 6-1, 6-0

Ajay Vaswani (Ind) bt Rohit Sane 9IND) 6-0, 6-1

Men’s singles 50 plus (Round of 16)

Tuleswar Singh Thongbam (IND) bt Rajiv Arora (IND) 6-2, 3-0 (Conceded)

Pravin Jadhav (IND) bt Asheesh Malpani (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Tikam Singh Panwar (IND) bt Ajay Arora (IND) 6-3, 6-2

Dinesh Laungani (IND) bt Rahul Vyas (Ind) 6-2, 6-2

Rajesh Ganapathy (IND) bt Dinesh Thampi Somnath (IND) 6-0, 6-1

Men’s singles 60 plus (Semi-finals)

Mayur Vasant Manek (IND) bt Pawan Jain (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Men’s doubles 60 plus (Final)

Rakesh Kholi/Mayur Vasant Manek (IND) bt Raveen Chaudhary (Ind)/Pawan Jain (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Men’s singles 65 plus (Semi-finals)

Muthati Suresh (IND) bt Rajendra Singh Rathore (IND) 6-1, 6-2

Vinayak Gujarathi (IND) bt Kishore Choudhary (IND) 6-4, 6-3.

Edited by Rohit Mishra