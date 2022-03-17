Vinayak Gujarathi leads Mumbai march in Jayant Roy Memorial ITF tournament

Vinayak Gujarathi entered the semi-finals of the Jayant Roy Memorial $400 ITF tournament, being played at the MSLTA and Woodehouse Gymkhana, in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Vinayak Gujarathi, the newly appointed captain of the Indian 65 plus category, had to deal against a strong opponent, hot weather conditions, and extreme humidity. Keeping his composure in trying conditions, Gujarathi overcame them to storm into the men’s 65 plus singles semi-finals.

Gujarathi recovered from a first-set loss to put it across Eknath Kinikar 4-6, 6-4, 10-4, his superior staying power proving decisive in the super tie-break.

Gujarathi displays all-round game in tie-breaker

Gujarathi displayed a wonderful all-round game to emerge victorious in the super tie-breaker. After losing the first set, pressure was on Gujarathi but he bounced back in style to clinch the issue in his favor.

It was a good day for players from Mumbai, with Mayur Vasant also making the semis in the 60 plus category and Dinesh Laungani advancing in the 50 plus age group. Vasant outplayed Dilip Singh Nongmaithem 6-1, 6-0, while Laungani accounted for Bharat Singh 6-4, 6-1.

The women’s 35 plus final will pit Arti Ganesh against Radhika Kanitkar. While Arti defeated Priyanka Mehta 6-4, 6-2 in the semis, Radhika blanked Priya Jain 6-0, 6-0.

Results

Women’s singles 35 plus (semi-finals)

Arti Ganesh (IND) bt Priyanka Mehta (IND) 6-4, 6-2

Radhika Kanitkar (IND) bt Priya Jain (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Men’s singles 50 plus (Round of 32)

Dashrath Salvi (IND) bt Deepak Patel (IND) 6-0, 6-1

Rajesh Balu (IND) bt Gunvant GT (IND) 6-0, 6-3

Rajiv Arora (IND) bt Rajesh Dusane (IND) 6-0, 2-0 (conceded)

Pravin Jadhav (IND) bt Ashish Pant (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Dinesh Laungani (IND) bt Bharat Singh (IND) 6-4, 6-1

Rajesh Ganapathy (IND) bt Subramanaian Venkataraman (IND) 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s singles 60 plus (quarter-finals)

Pawan Jain (IND) bt Dipankar Chakravarti (IND) 6-1, 6-3

Ashish Sen (IND) bt Rakesh Kohli 6-1, 6-1

Mayur Vasant Manek (IND) bt Dilip Singh Nongmaithem (IND) 6-1, 6-0.

Men’s singles 65 plus (quarter-finals)

Muthati Suresh (IND) bt Babubhai Panchal (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Rajendra Singh Rathore (IND) bt Mahender Kakkad (IND) 6-4, 6-2

Vinayak Gujarathi (IND) bt Eknath Kinikar (IND) 4-6, 6-4, 10-4

Kishore Choudhary (IND) bt Yogesh Shah (IND) 1-6, 6-1, 10-8.

