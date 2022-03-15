Dosa Ramarao, Tahir Ali in line for double crown at Jayant Roy Memorial Mumbai ITF Tennis tournament

Dosa Ramarao and Tahil Ali are in line for a double crown in the Jayant Roy Memorial $400 Mumbai ITF Tennis tournament, being played in Mumbai.

Dosa Ramarao kept himself in line for a pair of titles, entering the men’s 70 plus singles semi-finals and then partnering with Khushrow Shroff to enter the 70 plus men’s doubles. Matches are being played at the MSLTA and Wodehouse Gymkhana courts in Mumbai.

One of the foremost tennis coaches in the country, Ramarao impressed with his sublime slices and deep forehand strokes. Ramarao, whose facility almost every pro tennis player has passed through at some stage of their career, blanked Aly Rymbai Hydar 6-0, 6-0 in the men’s 70 plus singles quarter-finals.

Ramarao and Khushrow Shroff enter 70 plus men’s doubles final

Ramarao then went on to court again in tandem with Shroff to beat the pair of Ratnakrrao Anne and Ramakrishna Sudagani 6-3, 6-2. Also making his way into the singles semis was another renowned coach, Tahir Ali, who got the better of Ratnakarrao Anne 6-1, 6-0.

Tahir also made the final of the 70 plus doubles in partnership with Govind Krishna Kumar, defeating the pairing of Ali Hydar and Shiv Mor 6-0, 6-2.

Nitten Kirrtane continued his march in the men’s 45 plus singles, defeating Sheetal Sharma 6-1, 6-0 to make the semi-finals. Also entering the last four was Yati Gujarathi, who for the better of Gaurav Jaitley 6-2, 6-1

The men’s singles 55 plus quarter-finals saw Nishit Pandey lose a tough three-setter to Nirmal Kumar Rajan of the USA. Nirmal was all at sea in the first set, losing it 0-6, before he got back into the match after taking the second set 6-3. The third-set super tie-breaker saw both players trading mini breaks before Nirmal closed out the match, winning the tie-breaker 11-9.

Results

Men’s singles 45 plus (Quarter-finals)

Nitten Kirrtane (IND) bt Sheetal Sharma (IND) 6-1, 6-0

Yati Gujarathi (IND) bt Gaurav Jaitly (ND) 6-2, 6-1

Men’s singles 55 plus (Quarter-finals)

Nirmal Kumar Rajan (USA) bt Nishit Pandey (IND) 0-6, 6-3, 11-9

Nagraj Revanasiddaiah (IND) bt Christian Wind (AUT) 6-1, 6-0

Bhushan Akut (IND) bt Singh Kuldeep (IND) 6-1, 6-0

Chandra Bhushan (IND) bt Lakpa Sherpa (IND) 7-5, 6-2

Men’s singles 70 plus (Quarter-finals)

Ramarao Dosa (IND) bt Ali Rymbai Hydar (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Tahir Ali (IND) bt Ratnakar Rao Anne 6-1, 6-0

Dhaval Patel (IND) bt Ranganathan Krishnaswamy (IND) 6-2, 6-0

Govind Krishna Kumar (IND) bt Laxman Ambulkar (IND) 6-0, 6-1

Men’s doubles 70 plus (Semi-finals)

Tahir Ali (IND)/Govind Krishna Kumar (IND) bt Ali Rymbai Hydar (IND)/Shiv Mor (IND) 6-0, 6-2

Ramarao Dosa (IND)/Khushrow Shroff (IND) bt Ratnakarrao Anne (IND)/Ramkrishna Sudagani (IND) 6-3, 6-2.

Edited by Parimal