Huge response for Jayant Roy Memorial ITF Mumbai 2022 Tennis tournament

The Jayant Roy Memorial $400 ITF Mumbai 2022, in association with Enerzal, will be played on the floodlit courts of MSLTA and Wodehouse Gymkhana in Mumbai from March 12 to 22.

In excess of 250 tennis players from all over the country, along with ITF players from USA, Canada, UAE and Japan, have sent in their entries and will be seen in action.

The tournament is being sponsored by the Jayant Roy Foundation in memory of Jayant Roy, son of Dr. Himanshu Roy, and Dr. Sharika Roy from Patna, who died in a road accident.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rohit Kumar Singh, maternal uncle of Jayant Roy said, “The Jayant Roy Foundation is a Private Charitable Trust registered on the 12th of July 2019 in Patna, Bihar.” Singh added that the Trust has been founded on their devoted love for the late Jayant Roy.

“He continues to inspire our positive thoughts and actions, motivating us to work in areas that are very close to his kind and beautiful heart. The Trust aims to work on projects all over India. Supports learning and education, sports and games, music, drama and fine arts, maintenance of schools, hostels, and libraries. The aim of the Trust is also in providing educational grants,” said Dr Rohit Kumar Singh.

The 11-day ITF Roy Memorial Tennis Meet will be played in various categories

The 11-day ITF event will see competition for men in singles and doubles in the age groups of 35+, 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+, 60+, 65+ and 70+ brackets.

For the first time, women in singles and doubles in the age group of 35 plus and 45 plus will be seen competing in the competition.

Entries in the men’s events have been received from Japan (40+), America, Canada and UAE (55+). Among women, there are 12 names in the 35 plus category which is the highest number of entries ever and 8 names in 45 plus, among them one from Japan.

The event will see participation from prominent names, among them players who have represented the country. Former ITF players like Jagdish Tanwar, Nitin Kirtane, Mayur Vasant, Sanjay Kumar, Nagraj and Aditya Khanna will participate.

While Jagdish Tanwar has won a bronze medal on the world stage, Nitin is a junior Wimbledon finalist and Mayur Vasant a world silver medallist.

The entire current Indian Seniors team is playing the event among them, Nishit Pandey, Bhushan Akut, Dinesh Laungani, Vinayak Gujarathi and Rakesh Kohli.

