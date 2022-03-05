Sahaja Yamalapalli sets up title clash with Germany’s Emily Seibold; Sai Samhitha - Soha Sadiq triumph in ITF women’s doubles

India’s Sahaja Yamalapalli sets up a women's singles summit clash with Emily Seibold of Germany at the Aryan Pumps-MSLTA Women’s 15K ITF World Tennis Tour Event in Nagpur on Saturday.

The week-long tournament is being organized by the Nagpur District Hard Court Tennis Association (NDHTA) under the auspices of ITF, AITA and MSLTA at the Ram Nagar courts in Nagpur.

Third-seeded Emily Seibold of Germany toppled top-seeded Zeel Desai of India 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 53 minutes to make it to the final. It was Seibold’s second win over Zeel Desai in as many weeks. The in-form Seibold won a similar tournament in Ahmedabad last week as well.

Third seed Emily Seibold of Germany beat top seed Zeel Desai of India 6-4, 6-2 in the semis. (Pic credit: MSLTA)

Sahaja Yamalapalli’s dream run continues in Nagpur

Seibold will now take on unheralded Sahaja Yamalapalli in the final on Sunday. The unseeded Sahaja was 6-0, 3-0 up against second-seeded Russian Anna Ureke.

The Russian player Ureke, who won the first leg of the tour at Jhajjar in Haryana, retired after 57 minutes in the women’s singles semifinal against Sahaja.

Maintaining her giant-killing run, Sahaja dominated her fancied opponent from the beginning and did not give the Russian any chance to make a comeback. Upcoming Indian tennis player Sahaja caused a couple of big upsets on way to reaching the final in Nagpur.

Sai Samhitha Chamarthi and Soha Sadiq emerge champions in doubles

Sai Samhitha Chamarthi and Soha Sadiq won the doubles title. Sai and Soha played a thrilling final against upcoming players Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Sathwika Sama, winning 3-6, 6-4, 13-11. The thrilling finale lasted for an hour and 43 minutes. It was the first title for the pair.

The doubles winner won the trophy with 10 WTA points. The prizes were given away by Dr. Pariniti Fuke and Prashant Sutar, MD of Aryan Pumps. MSLTA joint secretary Rajiv Desai, MSLTA treasurer Sudhir Bhiwpurkar, tournament director Vijay Naidu, Shiv Mor and Ali Panjwani were present on the occasion.

Results

Women’s singles (Semi-finals)

Sahaja Yamalapalli (IND) bt 2-Anna Ureke (RUS) 6-0, 3-0 (retired)

3-Emily Seibold (GER) bt 1-Zeel Desai (IND) 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s doubles (final)

Sai Samhitha Chamarthi (IND)/Soha Sadiq (IND) bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND)/Sathwika Sama (IND) 3-6, 6-4, 13-11.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan