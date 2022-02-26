Double crown for Tavish Pahwa at MSLTA Ramesh Desai Memorial U-12 Sub-Junior Tennis Nationals

Tavish Pahwa bagged a double crown at the 16th MSLTA Ramesh Desai Memorial Under-12 Junior Tennis Nationals which concluded at the GA Ranade Tennis Complex in Mumbai on Saturday.

The last day of the tournament turned out to be a memorable one for Pahwa, from Haryana. The upcoming Tavish completed a grand double by adding the Under-12 boys singles title to the doubles title he won on Friday.

Odisha girl Aahan upset top-seeded Anandita Upadhyay to capture the Under-12 girls singles crown.

The week-long tournament was hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) at the GA Ranade Tennis Complex, Mumbai.

U-12 boys singles winner Tavish Pahwa and U-12 girls singles champion Aahan with their trophies (Picture: MSLTA)

Top seed Tavish Pahwa beat second seed Fazal Meer in straight sets

Top seed Tavish Pahwa, a Standard VI student at Shiv Nadar School in Faridabad, outclassed second seed Fazal Meer of Tamil Nadu 6-2, 6-2 in the summit clash.

Tavish got off to a flying start and maintained his lead throughout the match. Tavish held his serve and broke Fazal’s serve on a couple of occasions in each set to wrap up a superb win. He displayed an excellent all-round game to continue his dream run.

The under-12 tournament winnder practices at N-Kor Tennis Academy in Faridabad under coach Maninder Singh. Tavish won the singles title at the National Series Under-12 tournament held at Karnal, Haryana, in the last week of January 2022.

Aahan, 12-year-old, a Standard VI student of St Xavier’s High School, Bhubaneswar, stunned top-seeded Anandita Upadhyay of Haryana 6-4, 6-1 to lift the title. Aahan trains at the Ace Base Tennis Academy under coach Ajay Nishank. Aahan also triumphed at Karnal last month.

The singles winner notched up 200 AITA points, a trophy and certificates, while the runner-up scored 150 AITA points, a trophy and certificates. The singles prizes were given away by Bharat Oza, President of MSLTA. MSLTA CEO and Tournament Director Manoj Vaidya and ITF White badge referee Vaishali Shekatkar were present on the occasion.

Results (Finals)

U-12 girls singles

2-Aahan (Odi) bt 1-Anandita Upadhyay (Har) 6-4, 6-1;

U-12 boys singles

1-Tavish Pahwa (Har) bt 2-Fazal Meer Ali (TN) 6-2, 6-2.

