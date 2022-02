Shounak Suvarna, Parthasarathi Mundhe cause upsets to enter Desai Memorial U-12 national tennis tournament semis

Shounak Suvarna and Parthasarathi Mundhe hogged the limelight at the 16th MSLTA Ramesh Desai Memorial Under-12 Junior Tennis Nationals at the GA Ranade Tennis complex in Mumbai.

Maharashtra players Shounak and Parthasarathi caused major upsets to storm into the semifinals on Thursday. The week-long tournament is being hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

In the U-12 boys singles quarterfinal, Kolhapur lad Shounak rallied back superbly to topple third seed Kushagra Arora of Delhi 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Shounak makes a strong comeback to oust third seed

An upcoming tennis player from Maharashtra, Shounak did not have the best of starts. He lost the first set but staged a strong comeback to register perhaps the most memorable win of his career so far.

The young tennis player from Maharashtra displayed brilliant character to post a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win and sealed his place in the last-four stage.

Top seed Tavish Pahwa of Haryana scraped past unseeded Daksh Patil 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (0) to enter the semis.

Second seed Fazal Meer Ali of Tamil Nadu defeated fifth seed Viraj Choudhary of Delhi 6-1, 6-1. Madhya Pradesh’s Vivaan Bidasaria got the better of Hruthik Katakam Telangana 6-4, 6-1 in the other quarterfinal match.

Solapur girl Parthasarathi Mundhe shocked fourth seed Havisha Choudhary of Rajasthan 6-2, 6-0 in the U-12 girls singles quarters.

Parthasarathi then teamed up with Erva Reddy to upset fourth-seeded Vrandika Rajput and Avika A 6-3, 6-0 and make the last four in the girls’ doubles event.

Top seed Anandita Upadhyay, third seed Prachi Malik of Haryana and second seed Aahan of Odisha made it to the last four in the girls' section.

Results (Quarterfinals)

Girls singles

1-Anandita Upadhyay (Har) bt Q-Saumyaa Tamang (Maha) 6-1, 6-0

10-Parthsarthi Mundhe (Maha) bt 4-Havisha Choudhary (Raj) 6-2, 6-0

3-Prachi Malik (Har) bt Jasmine Kaur (Har) 6-3, 6-3

2-Aahan (Odi) bt Erva Saanvi Reddy (TS) 6-1, 6-1.

Boys singles

1-Tavish Pahwa (Har) bt Daksh Patil (Maha) 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (0)

Vivaan Bidasaria (MP) bt Hruthik Katakam (TS) 6-4, 6-1

Shounak Suvarna (Maha) bt 3-Kushagra Arora (Delhi) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

2-Fazal Meer Ali (TN) bt 5-Viraj Choudhary (Delhi) 6-1, 6-1.

Boys doubles

1-Viraj Choudhary/Kushagra Arora bt Vivaan Bidasaria/Aarav Dhekial 6-2, 1-6, 10-5

3-Praneeth Chittepudoragari/Fazal Ali Meer bt Heet Kandoriya/Purhan Yadav 6-4, 6-2

4-Shiva Sharma/Dishender Lamba bt Aniket Singh/Yuvaan Garg 6-2, 6-1

2-Tavish Pahwa/Taksham Saini bt Darsh Pabuwal/Chandogya Pathak 7-5, 6-4.

Girls doubles

1-Anandita Upadhyay/Havisha Choudhary bt Vasundra Balajee/Sanmitha L 6-4, 6-0

2-Suryanshi Shekhawat/Nandini Kansal bt Tejaswi Manneni/Niesha Enja 6-1, 6-2

Parthsarthi Mundhe/Erva Reddy bt 4-Vrandika Rajput/Avika A 6-3, 6-0

2-Prachi Malik/Aahan bt Reet Arora/Jasmine Kaur 6-2, 6-3.

