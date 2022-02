Qualifier Saumya Tamang shocks eighth seed Avika to enter Desai Memorial U-12 Tennis Nationals quarters

Saumya Tamang of Maharashtra caused a major upset in the 16th MSLTA Ramesh Desai Memorial Under-12 Junior National Tennis tournament at the GA Ranade Tennis Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Qualifier Tamang shocked eighth seed Avika of Haryana 6-0, 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals of the girls singles event.

The annual tournament is being hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

Maharashtra player Tamang completely dominated her higher-ranked opponent Avika to book her place in the last eight. The qualifier held her serve throughout the match and broke her opponent's serve regularly to complete a facile win. After winning the first set 6-0, she lost only two games to seal her spot in the quarters.

For the second day in succession, seeded players struggled and faced defeats from unseeded players.

Besides Avika, four other seeds were shown at the exit door in the pre-quarterfinals of the boys and girls event.

Maharashtra girls Tamang and Parthasarathi Mundhe topple seeds

In the girls' section, apart from Saumyaa Tamang, another state girl, Parthasarathi Mundhe, stunned sixth-seeded Miraya Agrawal of Uttar Pradesh 6-0, 6-1.

Haryana girl Jasmine Kaur surprised fifth-seeded Srishti Kiran of Karnataka 7-5, 6-4 to enter the quarter-finals.

Vivaan Bidasaria upset fourth seed Shiva Sharma

In the boys category, Madhya Pradesh player Vivaan Bidasaria shocked fourth seed Shiva Sharma of Haryana 6-0, 6-3.

In an all-Telangana clash, Hruthik Katakam upset ninth-seeded Praneeth Reddy 6-1, 6-0.

Results (Third Round)

Girls

Q-Saumyaa Tamang (Maha) bt 8-Avika (Har) 6-0, 6-2

10-Parthsarthi Mundhe (Maha) bt 6-Miraya Agrawal (UP) 6-0, 6-1

Jasmine Kaur (Har) bt 5-Srishti Kiran (Kar) 7-5, 6-4

1-Anandita Upadhyay (Har) bt Q-Ritika Dawalkar (Mah) 6-3, 6-1

2-Aahan (Odi) bt Ritisha Choudhary (Kar) 6-0, 6-0

3-Prachi Malik (Har) bt Vrandika Rajput (Maha) 6-3, 6-0

4-Havisha Choudhary (Raj) bt Ira Deshpande (Mah) 7-5, 6-1

Erva Saanvi Reddy (TS) bt Karthika Padmakumar (Kar) 6-3, 6-0.

Boys

Vivaan Bidasaria (MP) bt 4-Shiva Sharma (Har) 6-0, 6-3

Hruthik Katakam (TS) bt 9-Praneeth Reddy (TS) 6-1, 6-0

1-Tavish Pahwa (Har) bt Purahan Yadav (Har) 6-0, 6-2

2-Fazal Meer Ali (TN) bt Darsh Khedekarm (Maha) 6-0, 6-0

3-Kushagra Arora (Delhi) bt Pradnyesh Shelke (Maha) 6-2, 6-0

5-Viraj Choudhary (Delhi) bt Vivaan Mirdha (Raj) 6-2, 6-0

Shounak Rajratna (Maha) bt Aaradhya Mhasde (Maha) 7-6 (2), 6-2

Daksh Patil (Maha) bt Varun Vijay Kumar (TN) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan