Seven upsets at MSLTA Ramesh Desai Memorial Under-12 Sub-Junior Tennis Nationals

Seeded players struggled in the second round of the 16th MSLTA Ramesh Desai Memorial Junior Tennis National tournament at the GA Ranade Tennis Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday.

As many as seven seeds fell by the wayside in the Under-12 tennis tournament for boys and girls, which is being hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association.

Telangana player Hruthik Katakam upset seventh-seeded Dishender Lamba of Haryana 6-1, 6-0. Katakam dominated from the word go and conceded just one solitary game in the match to a higher-ranked opponent.

Maharashtra’s Daksh Patil shocked 10th seeded Taksham Saini 6-2, 6-1 in quick time. Daksh got off to a flying start and maintained his lead throughout the match.

Kolhapur boy Shounak Suvarna stunned eleventh-seeded Aarav Dhekial of UP 6-3, 6-4.

Madhya Pradesh player Vivaan Bidasaria upset thirteenth-seeded Darsh Pabuwal of Rajasthan 6-3, 6-2 while qualifier Darsh Khedekar toppled fourteenth-seeded Jay Gaikwad 6-0, 6-4 in an all-Maharashtra clash.

Sixteenth seed Purhan Yadav of Haryana defeated Nagpur’s 11-year-old boy Akshat Dakshindas 6-0, 6-3.

Maharashtra tennis player Ira Deshpande shocks fifteenth seeded Vasundra Balajee of Tamil Nadu

In the girls’ event, Maharashtra player Ira Deshpande surprised fifteenth-seeded Vasundra Balajee of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 6-3. Upcoming girl Ira displayed an excellent all-round game to oust Vasundra.

Qualifier Ritika Dawalkar stunned Karnataka’s thirteenth-seeded Sanasesh Varadhamani of Karnataka 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the next round. Maharashtra’s Ritika performed well in both sets to prevail over Sanasesh.

Results (Second Round)

Boys

1-Tavish Pahwa(Har) bt Ishaan Badagi (Kar) 6-0, 6-1

16-Purhan Yadav (Har) bt Akshat Dakshindas (Mah) 6-0, 6-3

Daksh Patil (Mah) bt 10-Taksham Saini (Del) 6-2, 6-1

(Q) Varun Vijaykumar (TN) bt Dhanush Billapura 6-3, 6-4

4-Shiva Sharma (Har) bt Dev Kesaria (Guj) 6-1, 6-3

Vivaan Bidasaria (MP) bt 13-Darsh Pabuwal (Raj) 6-3, 6-2

(Q) Hruthik Katakam (TS) bt 7-Dishender Lamba (Har) 6-1, 6-0

Shounak Suvarna (Mah) bt 11-Aarav Dhekial (UP) 6-3, 6-4

15-Pradnyesh Shelke (Mah) bt Sankalp Sahani (WB) 6-1, 6-1

(Q) Darsh Khedekar (Mah) bt 14-Jay Gaikwad (Mah) 6-0, 6-4.

Girls

1-Anandita Upadhyay (Har) bt Manvi Gupta (Har) 6-2, 6-0

(Q) Ritika Dawalkar (Mah) bt 13-Sanasesh Varadhamani(Kar) 6-1, 6-1

11-Reet Arora (Har) bt (Q) Saumyaa Tamang (Mah) 6-2, 6-3

8-Avika (Har) bt Aksheeta Anantharaman (Kar) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4

4-Havisha Choudhary (Raj) bt Tanishka Chopra (Raj) 6-2, 6-1

Ira Deshpande (Mah) bt 15-Vasundra Balajee (TN) 6-1, 6-3.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan