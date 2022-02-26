Tavish Pahwa, Anandita Upadhyay in line for double crown at Desai Memorial U-12 Sub-Junior Tennis Nationals

Anandita Upadhyay and Tavish Pahwa are in line for a double crown at the 16th Ramesh Desai Memorial Under-12 Junior Tennis Nationals being played at GA Ranade Complex in Mumbai.

Top-seeded Anandita Upadhyay and Tavish Pahwa of Haryana placed themselves in line for double glory after winning the doubles title and entering the finals of the singles.

Anandita and Tavish dominated the penultimate day of the tournament, being hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

In the U-12 girls’ singles semifinals, Anandita Upadhyay stopped a brilliant run by Maharashtra’s Parthsarthi Mundhe with a facile 6-4, 6-2 win.

Anandita will take on second-seeded Aahan from Odisha, who scored a 6-1, 6-3 win over third-seeded Prachi Malik of Haryana.

Anandita and Havisha Choudhary win doubles title

Anandita, partnering Havisha Choudhary, scraped past Prachi Malik and Aahan 1-6, 7-6 (7), 10-4 to win the U-12 girls doubles title.

In the boys' section, top-seeded Tavish Pahwa of Haryana rallied past Vivaan Bidasaria of Madhya Pradesh 6-2, 6-1. Tavish will now meet second-seeded Fazal Meer Ali of Tamil Nadu, who ended the run of Maharashtra player Shounak Suvarna 6-3, 6-1 in the other semifinals.

In the doubles finals, second-seeded Tavish Pahwa and Taksham Saini struggled during a win over Praneeth Chittepudoragari and Fazal Ali Meer, eventually prevailing 6-4, 1-6, 10-4 to lift the title.

The doubles winner received a trophy and certificates. The doubles prizes were given away at the hands of Sharad Kannamwar, the life president of MSLTA. MSLTA CEO and tournament director Manoj Vaidya and ITF white badge referee Vaishali Shekatkar were the guests of honor.

The singles finals will be played on Saturday afternoon.

Results (Semifinals)

U-12 girls singles

1-Anandita Upadhyay (Har) bt 10-Parthsarthi Mundhe (Maha) 6-4, 6-2

2-Aahan (Odi) bt 3-Prachi Malik (Har) 6-1, 6-3

U-12 boys singles

1-Tavish Pahwa (Har) bt Vivaan Bidasaria (MP) 6-2, 6-1

2-Fazal Meer Ali (TN) bt Shounak Suvarna (Maha) 6-3, 6-1

U-12 boys doubles

Semifinals: 3-Praneeth Chittepudoragari/Fazal Ali Meer bt 1-Viraj Choudhary/Kushagra Arora 7-5, 6-1

2-Tavish Pahwa/Taksham Saini bt 4-Shiva Sharma/Dishender Lamba 7-6(5), 6-0.

Final: 2-Tavish Pahwa/Taksham Saini bt 3-Praneeth Chittepudoragari/Fazal Ali Meer 6-4, 1-6, 10-4.

U-12 girls doubles

Semifinals: 1-Anandita Upadhyay/Havisha Choudhary bt 2-Suryanshi Shekhawat/Nandini Kansal 6-1, 6-3

2-Prachi Malik/Aahan bt Parthsarthi Mundhe/Erva Reddy 7-5, 6-1

Final: 1-Anandita Upadhyay/Havisha Choudhary bt 2-Prachi Malik/Aahan 1-6, 7-6(7), 10-4.

