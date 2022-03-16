Double crown for Nitten Kirrtane; Govind Kumar triumphs at Jayant Roy Memorial ITF Tennis tournament

Nitten Kirrtane bagged a double crown in the Jayant Roy Memorial $ 400 Mumbai ITF Tennis Tournament, being played at the MSLTA and Wodehouse Gymkhana, Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Former international player Kirrtane was in sublime form as he wore down the challenge of Himanshu Bhatia to lift the 45 plus men’s singles title.

Two breaks of serve in the first set saw Kirrtane win 6-2, before he blanked Bhatia in the second for a 6-2, 6-0 win. Barring a few moments in the first set, Bhatia was completely outclassed by Kirrtane in the summit clash.

Nitten Kirrtane and Nikhil Rao win 45 plus men’s doubles title

Kirrtane partnered with Nikhil Rao in the 45 plus men’s doubles to defeat Bhatia and Yati Gujarathi 7-5, 6-3. Kirrtane won both the singles and doubles title in the event.

A tough set that went with serves saw Kirrtane and Rao break their opponents in the 11th game for a 6-5 lead before holding serve to win the set. Kirrtane and Rao then took the second set 6-3 despite Nikhil Rao being in considerable pain due to a tennis elbow.

Nikhil Rao thus became the first Indian player to win titles in $ 100, $ 200, $ 400 and $ 700 in just 6 months and in his first attempt at them. He is also the No. 1 doubles player in India and has broken into the top spot in the men’s 45 plus category.

Govind Krisha Kumar ended Tahir Ali’s fine run and also prevented him from a double, winning the 70 plus men’s singles final 6-4, 6-0.

Japan’s Mayuka Sakai continued her march to the title, defeating Prerna Apte 6-0, 6-1 in the women’s 45 plus semis.

Results

Men’s singles 45 plus (final)

Nitten Kirrtane (IND) bt Himashu Bhatia (IND) 6-2, 6-0

Men’s doubles 45 plus (final)

Nitten Kirrtane (IND)/Nikhil Rao (IND) bt Himashu Bhatia (IND)/Yati Gujarathi (IND) 7-5, 6-3

Women’s singles 45 plus (semi-final)

Mayuka Sakai (JPN) bt Prerna Apte (IND) 6-0, 6-1;

Men’s singles 60 plus (quarter-finals)

Mayur Vasant Manek (IND) bt Vikas Vij (IND) 6-1, 6-0

Ashish Sen (IND) bt Suresh Padmanabhan (IND) 6-2, 6-0

Pawan Jain (IND) bt Naresh Vij (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Sanjai Kumar (IND) bt Uttam Mane (IND) 6-1, 6-0

Rakesh Kohli (IND) bt Vijay Desai (IND) 6-1, 6-0

Men’s doubles 60 plus (final)

Sanjai Kumar (IND)/Ashish Sen (IND) bt Vijay Desai (IND)/Naresh Vij (IND) 6-1, 6-1

Men’s singles 65 plus (pre-quarters)

Vinayak Gujrathi (IND) bt Sagar Engineer (IND) 6-2, 6-2

Mahender Kakkad (IND) bt Mohan Chavan (IND) 6-4, 6-2

Eknath Kinikar (IND) bt Dilipkumar Mehta (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Kishore Choudhary (IND) bt Raju Vlsn (IND) 6-4, 6-4

Yogesh Shah (IND) bt Surendra Singh Wadhawan (IND) 6-2, 6-3

Babubhai Panchal (IND) bt Narahari Kadekar (IND) 6-0, 6-3

Men’s singles 70 plus (final)

Govind Krishna Kumar (IND) bt Tahir Ali (IND) 6-4, 6-0.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan