Jayant Roy Memorial ITF Tennis: Doubles title for Tahir Ali-Govind Kumar; Bhatia rallies to make final

Tahir Ali and Govind Krishna Kumar emerged champions in the Jayant Roy Memorial $400 Mumbai ITF Tennis Tournament, being played at the MSLTA and Woodehouse Gymkhana, Mumbai.

Tahir Ali and Govind Krishna Kumar outclassed Ramarao Dosa and Khushrow Shroff 6-1, 6-2 in the men’s doubles 70 plus final.

Tahir Ali had enough left in the tank to team up with Govind Krishna Kumar and defeat Ramarao and Khushrow Shroff in a one-sided final.

Tahir and Govind got off to a flying start and consolidated their lead as the match progressed. The duo of Tahir and Govind gelled well on the court to prevail over their opponents quite comfortably.

Tahir Ali rallies back to down Dosa Ramarao to enter 70 plus singles final

In the clash between the two renowned coaches, Tahir Ali got the better of Dosa Ramarao in the men’s 70 plus semi-finals, winning a marathon encounter 2-6, 6-2, 10-3.

Top seed Himanshu Bhatia had a fight on his hands facing off against Yati Gujarathi in the 45 plus men’s singles. Bhatia had to dig deep to win the super tie-breaker to make the final.

After losing the first set 4-6, Bhatia got into rhythm early in the second, serving well and also striking well from the baseline to run away with the set 6-1. His form continued in the super tie-breaker, prevailing 10-3 to set up a title clash with Nittten Kirrtane. Second seed Kirrtane’s all-round game helped him record a facile 6-0, 6-1 victory over Amit Tambe.

The men’s 55 plus semi-finals saw former badminton international Bhushan Akut go down to Nagaraj Revanasiddaiah 4-6, 3-6. Nagraj will take on Chandra Bhushan, who beat USA’s Nirmal Kumar Rajan 7-5, 3-0 (conceded) in the final on Wednesday.

In women’s action, Japan’s Mayuka Sakai blanked India’s Samala Kale 6-0, 6-0 to make the semi-finals of the 45 plus singles.

Results

Men’s singles 45 plus (Semi-finals)

Himashu Bhatia (IND) bt Yati Gujarathi (IND) 4-6, 6-1, 10-3

Nitten Kirrtane (IND) bt Amit Tambe (IND) 6-0, 6-1

Men’s singles 55 plus (Semi-finals)

Nagaraj Revanasiddaiah (IND) bt Bhushan Akut (IND) 6-4, 6-3

Chandra Bhushan (IND) bt Nirmal Kumar Rajan (USA) 7-5, 3-0 (Conceded)

Women’s singles 35 plus (Semi-finals)

Sowmya Kamad Rao (IND) bt Namrata Garud (IND) 6-1, 6-3

Priyanka Mehta (IND) bt Aruna Bhaskar Gangapatnam (IND) 6-3, 6-0

Women’s singles 45 plus (Quarter-finals)

Mayuka Sakai (JPN) bt Shamala Kale (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Prerana Apte (IND) bt Sonal Vohra (IND) 6-2, 6-0

Men’s singles 70 plus (Semi-finals)

Tahir Ali (IND) bt Ramarao Dosa (IND) 2-6, 6-2, 10-3

Govind Krishna Kumar (IND) bt Dhaval Patel (IND) 6-0, 6-1

Men’s doubless 70 plus (Final)

Tahir Ali (IND)/Govind Krishna Kumar (IND) bt Ramarao Dosa (IND)/Khushrow Shroff (IND) 6-1, 6-2.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan