Jayant Roy Memorial ITF Mumbai Tennis: Mayur Vasant completes double in 60+; 65+ title for Muthati Suresh

Mayur Vasant proved his versatility by bagging a double crown in the Jayant Roy Memorial $ 400 ITF Mumbai Tennis tournament at the MSLTA courts in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mayur Vasant held total sway in the men’s 60 plus singles, blanking Ajit Bharadwaj 6-0, 6-0 to lift the title.

Vasant thus added to the doubles title he won last evening in partnership with Rakesh Kohli to complete his double.

Mayur Vasant and Rakesh Kohli triumphed in 60 plus men’s doubles 60

Mayur Vasant and Rakesh Kohli outclassed Raveen Chaudhary and Pawan Jain 6-0, 6-0 in the 60 plus men’s doubles summit clash.

Muthati Suresh ended a fine run for Vinayak Gujarathi, defeating him 6-2, 6-2 to win the 65 plus men’s singles final.

The men’s 40 plus singles saw fancied players like top seed Aditya Khanna, second seed Narendra Choudhary and fourth seed Ramzan Shaikh advance into the quarter-finals without breaking a sweat.

However, the third seed had a fight on his hands against Anand Moorthy and had to dig deep to win a tight super tie-breaker and the match at 3-6, 7-5, 11-3. In another match that went the distance, Vishal Badri edged out Ashish Khanna 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Results

Men’s singles 40 plus (Round of 16)

Ajay Vaswani (IND) bt Prakash Aswani (IND) 4-6, 6-3, 10-3

Narendra Singh Choudhary (IND) bt Vikas Shigwan (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Badri Vishal (IND) bt Ashish Khanna (IND) 6-3, 4-6 10-7

Intikhab Ali (IND) bt Dilip Mohanty (IND) 7-5, 6-1

Ramzan Shaikh (IND) bt Venkatesh Visweswaran (IND) 6-0, 6-1

Kamlesh Shukla (IND) bt Anand Moorthy (IND) 3-6, 7-5, 13-11

Aditya Khanna (IND) bt Apoorva Yatindra (IND) 6-0, 6-1

Riyaz Ahmed (IND) bt Hiroshi Takei (JPN) 6-2, 6-1

Men’s doubles 40 plus (Round of 16)

Ameet (IND)/Siddharth Sirohiya bt Rohan Menezes (IND)/Sameer Samant (IND) 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s singles 50 plus (Quarter-finals)

Rajesh Ganapathy (IND) bt Venugopal Manghat (IND) 6-1, 6-1

Pravin Jadhav (IND) bt Tuleswar Singh Thongbam (IND) 6-0, 6-1

Dinesh Laungani (IND) bt Tikam Singh Panwar (IND) 6-2, 6-1

Neelkanth Damre (IND) bt Dashrath Salvi (IND) 6-0, 6-4

Men’s singles 65 plus (Final)

Muthati Suresh (IND) bt Vinayak Gujarathi (IND) 6-2, 6-2.

