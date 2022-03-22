Jayant Roy Memorial ITF Tennis: Ranjeet Murugesan bags twin titles; Intikhab wins 45 plus singles

Ranjeet Murugesan grabbed a double crown in the 35 plus category at the Jayant Roy Memorial $ 400 ITF Mumbai Tennis tournament at the MSLTA courts in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Ranjeet Murugesan's power-packed game overwhelmed his opponent Yannick Nedlord, winning the men’s 35 plus singles final quite easily. Murugesan got off to a flying start and maintained his lead throughout to register a convincing 6-0, 6-3 victory.

Ranjeet Murugesan, who still plays on the men’s circuit, was never in trouble against Nedlord, who was not in the best physical shape. After running away with the first set, serve was held until 4-3 before a struggling Nedlord lost serve at love to give Murugesan a 5-3 lead. He then duly served out the set and with it, the match.

Ranjeet Murugesan and Aditya Khanna pocket 35 plus doubles title

Murugesan was back on court within an hour, joining Aditya Khanna to oust Ravindra Pandey and Vikas Choudhary 6-3, 6-3 in the 35 plus doubles to complete a fine double.

With Murugesan playing solid from the baseline and Khanna sharp at the net, the doubles final was also a straightforward affair. The top-seeded duo came through with one break of serve in each set.

Ranjeet V Murugesan in action during the 35+ singles final of the Jayant Roy Memorial ITF at the MSLTA in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Pic credit: MSLTA)

Intikhab Ali defeated Kamlesh Shukla in 40 plus final

The men’s 40 plus singles title was won by Intikhab Ali, who continued his excellent run to defeat third seed Kamlesh Shukla 6-3, 6-1.

Intikhab, who entered the tournament with a wild card, missed out on claiming a double along with Girish Mishra. The duo of Intikhab and Girish Mishra went down against Kamlesh Shukla and Mandar Wakankar, who won 6-4, 6-2.

Intikhab, who relies more on shot placement than power, was in total control of his match against Shukla. However, it was sweet revenge for Shukla in the doubles final, as a tiring Intikhab and Girish faltered at crucial junctures.

Results

Men’s singles 35 plus (Final)

Ranjeet Virali Murugesan (IND) bt Yannick Nelord (IND) 6-0, 6-3

Men’s doubles 35 plus (Final)

Aditya Khanna (IND)/Ranjeet Virali Murugesan (IND) bt Ravindranath Pandey (IND)/Vikas Choudhari (IND) 6-3, 6-3

Men’s singles 40 plus (Final)

Intikhab Ali (IND) bt Kamlesh Shukla (IND) 6-3, 6-1

Men’s doubles 40 plus (Final)

Kamlesh Shukla (IND)/Mandar Wakankar (IND) bt Intikhab Ali (IND)/Girish Mishra (IND) 6-4, 6-2.

