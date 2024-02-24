"10 years has flown by"- Mikaela Shiffrin recalls the moment she became an Olympic champion at the age of 18

Mikaela Shiffrin recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of winning her first Olympic medal. She created history by becoming a champion at the age of 18 and the only teenager to clinch an Olympic gold in the sport in 40 years.

Shiffrin went on to create many records as her career progressed. Throughout her career, she demonstrated unbelievable confidence, rigor, and the will to win. These attributes culminated in a flourishing career as an alpine skier.

Despite winning multiple World Cups and laurels, the star Alpine skier is always on the road to betterment and reaching greater heights. Mikaela Shiffrin took to X to express astonishment at the completion of 10 years since her first Olympic medal as an 18-year-old at the Sochi Games in 2014.

"10 years has flown by…," she wrote.

Fans were ecstatic at realizing how fast time had flown by. Moreover, they praised Shiffrin, taking into consideration her incredible achievements over the last 10 years as well as her contribution to Alpine skiing.

"I was 10 and that day she became my idol. A true inspiration! Get well soon! Wish you all the best!" wrote a fan.

"WOW what a run!!! Your fan since then!!" chimed in another fan.

Over the years, Shiffrin went on to win the most number of Alpine Skiing World Cups ever won by any skier in the history of the sport.

Mikaela Shiffrin's 2024 season

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill Training

Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin started her 2024 with an incredible victory in an event in Jasna, Slovakia, on January 21. The victory marked her 58th Alpine Skiing World Cup win in the slalom event. It was also Shiffrin's 150th podium finish across all events throughout her career.

Post the victory, Shiffrin participated in the women's downhill race, which was held in Cortina d'Ampezzo on January 26. However, the race turned into a nightmare as Shiffrin crashed while skiing along the downward slopes.

The devastating crash was severely impactful as she lost control and crashed into the safety net. After staying down for some time, she could get up and rest against the net. She was immediately assisted by an air ambulance to a medical center for further assessment of her injuries.

Shiffrin took to social media to inform her fans about her treatment and recovery. If everything goes according to her plans, she aims to make a comeback at the World Cup competition in Are, Sweden, scheduled for March 9.