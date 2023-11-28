“The best post-victory celebration"- Mikaela Shiffrin enjoys after winning the World Cup slalom in Killington

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 90th World Cup by competing in the women’s slalom race at the Stifel Killington Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 26. The American skier celebrated her milestone victory at Killington in an interesting way.

Mikaela Shiffrin currently holds the title for the most World Cup wins in the world. In March 2023, she surpassed Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark's mark of 86. Months later, Shiffrin continued to hold her place at the top. Moreover, recently when she won her 90th World Cup, the skier resorted to taking a shower after the race. It was her way to celebrate her big achievement.

The skier took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share “best post-victory celebration” with her fans. She wrote,

“As it turns out, dancing alone in the shower is really the best post-victory celebration”

At the Women’s World Cup slalom race, Shiffrin clocked an impressive 1:42.02. The skier’s competitors Petra Vlhova and Wendy Holdener came second and third. They took +0.33s and +1.37s, respectively, more than Shiffrin.

After winning the race, Mikaela Shiffrin also expressed her happiness while talking to FIS. She told,

"Today, I earned it in a way. It's amazing to do this specifically here with the home crowd. It's just such a good vibe and there's a little extra - not pressure, but a little extra - intensity because we want this to be good for you guys to watch and I hope it was a good show today."

A look at Mikaela Shiffrin’s skiing career

The Stifel Killington FIS World Cup - Slalom

With the most World Cup wins, Mikaela Shiffrin is currently regarded as the skier of all time. Her skiing achievements also introduce her as a two-time gold medallist and a silver medalist at the Winter Olympic Games. In fact, Shiffrin is also a five-time Overall World Cup champion, a four-time world champion in slalom, and a seven-time winner of the World Cup discipline title.

Recently, in February 2023, Mikaela Shiffrin won her seventh career Alpine World Championships gold medal. It took her medal tally to 14, having achieved the feat in 16 career world championship races. Undoubtedly, it made Shiffrin the most successful skier in the modern era.

Besides surpassing legendary skier Ingemar Stenmark in March, Shiffrin first broke her idol Lindsey Vonn’s record. In January, the young skier won her 83rd World Cup at the Giant Slalom race at Kronplatz, Italy. She broke her idol Lindsey Vonn’s record of 82 World Cup wins. The win helped her gain big and make an upward move in the all-time rankings.