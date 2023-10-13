"What I see is modesty, a security in herself" - Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin states her admiration for Iga Swiatek

Two-time Olympic Gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has stated her love and admiration for former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Shiffrin and Swiatek's first interaction happened on social media earlier this year after both were nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year award at the ESPYs. In the public conversation that was keenly watched by many fans, they spoke about their respective careers, their rise, and everything else associated with it.

In a recent interview, Shiffrin was asked for her thoughts on Swiatek and on the conversations she has had with the Polish tennis star since. In reply, she said (via VailDaily):

“I don’t know if she feels this way, but what I see is, I don’t know, modesty, but then a security in herself that you don’t often see with athletes so young that also have the success.”

She added:

“I didn’t know who the heck I was — I still kind of don’t — and somehow she just seems like she has certain things that are straight in her head. The answers she has now, already in her career, I wish I had those at that time in mine.”

Swiatek rose to the top of the WTA rankings in 2022, following the sudden retirement of Ashleigh Barty. She stayed as the World No. 1 for more than a year, until Aryna Sabalenka displaced her from the top.

Shiffrin disclosed that she had a conversation with Swiatek after she lost her No. 1 rankings, in which she assured her that she would regain it soon thanks to her mentality.

“What I said to her is ‘whatever, that’s coming back.' It’s the mentality that you have that’s unbeatable, so just keep going.”

Iga Swiatek reigns supreme at China Open, captures fifth title of 2023

Iga Swiatek with the 2023 China Open title.

Having failed to defend her title at the US Open, which also saw her lose the World No. 1 ranking, and making a quarterfinal exit at the Japan Open, Iga Swiatek has made amends at the China Open.

Siwatek began her debut campaign at the WTA 1000 event in Tokyo with a straight-set defeat of Sara Sorribes Tormo. She then beat the likes of Varvara Gracheva, Magda Linette, and Caroline Garcia to set a semifinal clash with Coco Gauff

The Pole beat the American convincingly to reach the final, where she capped off a perfect campaign by winning 6-2, 6-2 against Liudmila Samsonova and win a tour-leading fifth title of the season.

With it, Swiatek became the first player since Serena Williams (2014 and 2015) to win five or more titles in back-to-back seasons. Additionally, Swiatek is now the only player to win six or more WTA 1000 titles before the age of 23, eclipsing Caroline Wozniacki’s five.