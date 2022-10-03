New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves: Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Sunday (October 2).

This series has already gone in favor of the Braves, but the large-scale impact of the upcoming matches is even higher. The last few games for both teams will determine the final outcome of the NL East standings.

The Mets and the Braves have been battling it out with each other for the entirety of the season. The Mets were on top of the standings for the majority of the season, but recent results have seen the Braves leapfrog them into first place. With only one game separating the two sides, the race for the division win is going to be intense between the two. The sides are already guaranteed the playoff spot, but the last war is for the top seed.

The Mets have hit a bit of a slump lately. They have only won five of their last 10. Of the five defeats, two have come against the Braves, which has pushed the Atlanta side above them in the standings. The Braves have been excellent recently, winning five of their last six games. Their performances have seen their record go to 99-59 overall with a win percentage of .627. The Mets have an overall record of 98-60 thus far and a win here would see them go level with the Braves as the joint-top team in the East.

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Match Details.

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets

Date and Time: Sunday, October 2, 7:08 PM ET

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves best pick

Chris Bassitt of the Mets is the top pick for the game. Bassitt has an ERA of 3.27 with odds of K’s as over 4.5 (-141). The Mets have won 15 of the 23 games that Bassitt has started.

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE New York Mets +1.5 Over 7.5 +114 Atlanta Braves -1.5 Under 7.5 -130

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Final Prediction:

The Mets and the Braves are both extremely well-matched. This game will definitely be a cagey affair and could be a close score. The Braves should pull through with another win as they have the momentum behind them. They have a big advantage from the mound. Bassitt has been quite a consistent performer and will lead the Braves towards victory.

Atlanta Braves: -1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far