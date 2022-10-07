2022 MLB World Series Winner Odds: Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, and More

With the table set and playoff action about to get underway, let's take a look at where the value is for World Series betting. Both teams (Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves) from the 2021 World Series are awaiting their opponents to be determined in the Wild Card round, but face a tough gauntlet to return to glory.

2022 World Series Betting Odds (before Wild Card play starts):

Los Angeles Dodgers +300 Houston Astros +380 Atlanta Raves +500 New York Yankees +500 New York Mets +950 Toronto Lue Jays +950

Favorites:

Los Angeles Dodgers (+300)

The Dodgers sit as the overall favorite to win the title. Given the yearly domination in the regular season, the Dodgers are always a solid futures shot. The lineup is possibly the most star-packed of any team in the league. Adding first baseman Freddie Freeman was a massive steal and he's proved his worth all season. Penciling in the Dodgers to the NLCS (at least) seems like a given.

Houston Astros (+380)

Next up is the team with the highest record in the AL, the Houston Astros (106-56). The Astros lost a tough fight in the World Series last season, and are well on track to return there in the 2022 season. Houston has seemed to have the AL figured out for a while now, making the ALCS or World Series every year since 2017.

New York Yankees (+500)

The Yankees finished the season 99-63 and held off possibly the toughest division in either league with a 7 game lead. The pitching staff isn't at full force coming into October after a tough string of injuries left them short. The Yankees picked up a hot streak at the end of the regular season and will be a dangerous matchup for any AL team. Fingers crossed we get the Yankees vs Astros matchup that everybody wants.

Atlanta raves (+500)

The defending World Series champions finished at 101-61. Somehow they lost their All-Star first-baseman and somehow managed a better regular season than they did in 2021021 when they won it all. They've had everything going this season and are an explosive, well-rounded team. If all goes according to plan, they'll cruise to the NLCS looking to knock out a powerful Dodgers rival.

New York Mets (+950)

It was a disappointing, collapsing end to the regular season for the Mets. They also finished with a record of 101-61 also, however they let Atlanta creep into the picture down the home stretch. They'll need every ounce of power from their elite pitching rotation to make some magic happen, so until then, they'll sit at the low tier with high value.

