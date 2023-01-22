2023 NFL Draft Updated Positional Rankings: Cornerbacks- January 22 | 2023 NFL Draft

Now that the dust has settled on the National Championship, it is time to re-evaluate our 2023 NFL Draft Positional Rankings.
we evaluate the cornerback class, which offers some high-end talent at the top of the draft and a wide array of prospects.
TIER ONE:
1) Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon Ducks
HEIGHT: 6'2
WEIGHT: 200
AGE: 20
PROJECTED 40: 4.35
PFF RANK: 59/917
2) Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois Fighting Illini'
HEIGHT: 6'
WEIGHT: 180
AGE: 22
PROJECTED 40: 4.4
PFF RANK: 2/917
3) Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State Nittany Lions
HEIGHT: 6'2
WEIGHT: 190
AGE: 22
PROJECTED 40: 4.5
PFF RANK: 245/917
Analysis: For us, the big three at the top of the CB class are Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon, and Joe Porter Jr. Christian Gonzalez is the CB with the highest potential.
Gonzalez is scratching the surface of the type of CB he could become. Devon Witherspoon has the best highlights package of any CB in this class. Witherspoon erased receivers throughout 2022.
The only doubt surrounding Witherspoon is his size. Joey Porter Jr. is built to be a shut-down CB. Porter has the size that NFL front offices covet. Porter needs to work on a few things, namely a tendency to grab receivers down the field--which would cause penalties at a higher level.
TIER TWO:
4) Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia Bulldogs
HEIGHT: 6'2
WEIGHT: 205
AGE: 20
PROJECTED 40: 4.35
PFF RANK: 316/917
5) Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah Runnin' Utes
HEIGHT: 5'10
WEIGHT: 185
AGE: 21
PROJECTED 40: 4.45
PFF RANK: 25/917
6) Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State Bulldogs
HEIGHT: 6'
WEIGHT: 180
AGE: 22
PROJECTED 40: 4.6
PFF RANK: 17/917
7) Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina Gamecocks
HEIGHT: 6'
WEIGHT: 190
AGE: 22
PROJECTED 40: 4.45
PFF RANK: 574/917
8) Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse Orange
HEIGHT: 6'
WEIGHT: 190
AGE: 21
PROJECTED 40: 4.55
PFF RANK: 349/917
Analysis: Clark Phillips III and Emmanuel Forbes are undersized, but their tenacity and ball skills will find a place in the NFL.
Kelee Ringo is a phenomenal athlete who needs some tweaks in his transition to be more than a linear athlete. Garrett Williams, unfortunately, was injured for a large part of 2022. Williams would have been a top-five option if there weren't concerns surrounding his injury and recovery.
TIER THREE:
9) DJ Turner, CB, Michigan Wolverines
HEIGHT: 6'1
WEIGHT: 180
AGE: 22
PROJECTED 40: 4.3
PFF RANK: 119/917
10) Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama Crimson Tide
HEIGHT: 6'2
WEIGHT: 190
AGE: 21
PROJECTED 40: 4.5
PFF RANK: 374/917
11) Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M Aggies
HEIGHT: 6'2
WEIGHT: 255
AGE: 25
PROJECTED 40: 4.5
PFF RANK: 313/917
12) Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Terrapins
HEIGHT: 6'2
WEIGHT: 205
AGE: 22
PROJECTED 40: 4.5
PFF RANK: 295/917
13) Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU Horned Frogs
HEIGHT: 5'9
WEIGHT: 175
AGE: 22
PROJECTED 40: 43
PFF RANK: 295/917
14) Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL) Hurricanes
HEIGHT: 6'
WEIGHT: 215
AGE: 22
PROJECTED 40: 4.4
PFF RANK: 139/917
TIER FOUR:
15) Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford Cardinal
HEIGHT: 6'1
WEIGHT: 190
AGE: 21
PROJECTED 40: 4.6
PFF RANK: 674/917
16) Jartavius Martin, CB, Illinois Fighting Illini'
HEIGHT: 6'
WEIGHT: 195
AGE: 22
PROJECTED 40: 4.5
PFF RANK: 245/917
17) Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland Terrapins
HEIGHT: 5'11
WEIGHT: 195
AGE: 22
PROJECTED 40: 4.45
PFF RANK: 295/917
18) Riley Moss, CB, Iowa Hawkeyes
HEIGHT: 6'1
WEIGHT: 195
AGE: 23
PROJECTED 40: 4.4
PFF RANK: 55/917
19) Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU Tigers
HEIGHT: 6'2
WEIGHT: 215
AGE: 23
PROJECTED 40: 4.6
PFF RANK: 256/917
20) Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State Wildcats
HEIGHT: 6'4
WEIGHT: 200
AGE: 23
PROJECTED 40: 4.55
PFF RANK: 194/917
