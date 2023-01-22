2023 NFL Draft Updated Positional Rankings: Cornerbacks- January 22 | 2023 NFL Draft

Now that the dust has settled on the National Championship, it is time to re-evaluate our 2023 NFL Draft Positional Rankings.

Today, we evaluate the CB class, which offers some high-end talent at the top of the draft and a wide array of pass-rushers.

TIER ONE:

1) Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon Ducks

HEIGHT: 6'2

WEIGHT: 200

AGE: 20

PROJECTED 40: 4.35

PFF RANK: 59/917

2) Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois Fighting Illini'

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 180

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.4

PFF RANK: 2/917

3) Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State Nittany Lions

HEIGHT: 6'2

WEIGHT: 190

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.5

PFF RANK: 245/917

Analysis: For us, the big three at the top of the CB class are Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon, and Joe Porter Jr. Christian Gonzalez is the CB with the highest potential.

Gonzalez is scratching the surface of the type of CB he could become. Devon Witherspoon has the best highlights package of any CB in this class. Witherspoon erased receivers throughout 2022.

The only doubt surrounding Witherspoon is his size. Joey Porter Jr. is built to be a shut-down CB. Porter has the size that NFL front offices covet. Porter needs to work on a few things, namely a tendency to grab receivers down the field--which would cause penalties at a higher level.

TIER TWO:

4) Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia Bulldogs

HEIGHT: 6'2

WEIGHT: 205

AGE: 20

PROJECTED 40: 4.35

PFF RANK: 316/917

5) Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah Runnin' Utes

HEIGHT: 5'10

WEIGHT: 185

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.45

PFF RANK: 25/917

6) Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State Bulldogs

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 180

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.6

PFF RANK: 17/917

7) Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina Gamecocks

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 190

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.45

PFF RANK: 574/917

8) Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse Orange

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 190

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.55

PFF RANK: 349/917

Analysis: Clark Phillips III and Emmanuel Forbes are undersized, but their tenacity and ball skills will find a place in the NFL.

Kelee Ringo is a phenomenal athlete who needs some tweaks in his transition to be more than a linear athlete. Garrett Williams, unfortunately, was injured for a large part of 2022. Williams would have been a top-five option if there weren't concerns surrounding his injury and recovery.

TIER THREE:

9) DJ Turner, CB, Michigan Wolverines

HEIGHT: 6'1

WEIGHT: 180

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.3

PFF RANK: 119/917

10) Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama Crimson Tide

HEIGHT: 6'2

WEIGHT: 190

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.5

PFF RANK: 374/917

11) Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M Aggies

HEIGHT: 6'2

WEIGHT: 255

AGE: 25

PROJECTED 40: 4.5

PFF RANK: 313/917

12) Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Terrapins

HEIGHT: 6'2

WEIGHT: 205

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.5

PFF RANK: 295/917

13) Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU Horned Frogs

HEIGHT: 5'9

WEIGHT: 175

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 43

PFF RANK: 295/917

14) Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 215

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.4

PFF RANK: 139/917

TIER FOUR:

15) Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford Cardinal

HEIGHT: 6'1

WEIGHT: 190

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.6

PFF RANK: 674/917

16) Jartavius Martin, CB, Illinois Fighting Illini'

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 195

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.5

PFF RANK: 245/917

17) Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland Terrapins

HEIGHT: 5'11

WEIGHT: 195

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.45

PFF RANK: 295/917

18) Riley Moss, CB, Iowa Hawkeyes

HEIGHT: 6'1

WEIGHT: 195

AGE: 23

PROJECTED 40: 4.4

PFF RANK: 55/917

19) Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU Tigers

HEIGHT: 6'2

WEIGHT: 215

AGE: 23

PROJECTED 40: 4.6

PFF RANK: 256/917

20) Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State Wildcats

HEIGHT: 6'4

WEIGHT: 200

AGE: 23

PROJECTED 40: 4.55

PFF RANK: 194/917

