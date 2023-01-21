2023 NFL Draft Updated Positional Rankings: Offensive Tackle- January 20 | 2023 NFL Draft

Now that all the dust has settled from the National Championship, it is time to re-evaluate our 2023 NFL Draft Positional Rankings, now with tiers.

Today, we evaluate the offensive tackle position and break down which high-end prospects must kick inside to the interior and which can remain outside and find success.

2023 NFL Draft

TIER ONE:

1) Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State Buckeyes

HEIGHT: 6'6

WEIGHT: 315

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 5.05

PFF RANK: 11/610

2) Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia Bulldogs

HEIGHT: 6'4

WEIGHT: 315

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 5

PFF RANK: 35/610

3) Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern Wildcats

HEIGHT: 6'4

WEIGHT: 315

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 5.2

PFF RANK: 5/610

Analysis: There appears to be a three-horse race for the top offensive tackle selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Peter Skoronski is a stud of a prospect who has a ton of high-end film and a rock-solid floor. The issue with Skoronski's projection is that his measurements will likely result in many teams kicking him inside to the offensive guard. While the offensive guard is a valuable position, an offensive lineman who can handle the tackle position and stuff outside pass-rushers is in higher demand. Looking at Paris Johnson of Ohio State and Broderick Jones of Georgia, we see two prototypical offensive tackles with the size, length, and athleticism to play offensive tackle, hence why they received the earlier billing.

TIER TWO:

4) Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State Bizon

HEIGHT: 6'6

WEIGHT: 303

AGE: 24

PROJECTED 40: 5.2

PFF RANK: 2/610

5) Blake Freeland, OT, BYU Cougars

HEIGHT: 6'8

WEIGHT: 305

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 5.1

PFF RANK: 2/610

6) Graham Barton, OT, Duke Blue Devils

HEIGHT: 6'5

WEIGHT: 310

AGE: 20

PROJECTED 40: 5.4

PFF RANK: 7/610

7) Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma Sooners

HEIGHT: 6'5

WEIGHT: 310

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 5.5

PFF RANK: 93/610

8) Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State Buckeyes

HEIGHT: 6'8

WEIGHT: 350

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 5.04

PFF RANK: 13/610

9) Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee Volunteers

HEIGHT: 6'6

WEIGHT: 335

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 5.3

PFF RANK: 101/610

10) Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse Orange

HEIGHT: 6'5

WEIGHT: 322

AGE: 23

PROJECTED 40: 5.3

PFF RANK: 68/610

Analysis: There remains a lot to shift through and determine at the offensive tackle position. The offensive tackle position is deep, with behemoths with a mean streak. Any NFL team needing offensive line help won't be disappointed in the 2023 NFL Draft.

