Now that all the dust has settled from the National Championship, it is time to re-evaluate our 2023 NFL Draft Positional Rankings--now with tiers.

Today we will take a look at the RB position and evaluate how many backs will be selected in the 1st round of the 2023 Draft.

NFL Draft 2023

TIER ONE:

1) Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas Longhorns

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 220

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.5

PFF RANK: 2/459

Analysis: Bijan Robinson deserves a tier to himself. A back like Robinson in any draft class is a rare sight. Robinson has a unique three-down skill set and can be moved around in an offensive formation from back to a receiver. The closest comparison anyone can make to Bijan Robinson is Saquon Barkley, which is lofty praise indeed.

TIER TWO:

2) Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama Crimson Tide

HEIGHT: 5'11

WEIGHT: 200

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.35

PFF RANK: 75/459

Analysis: Bijan Robinson will make many of the headlines, and rightfully so. Unfortunately, for Jahmyr Gibbs, he is flying under the radar, but he is a high-end prospect who deserves more. Gibbs is a dynamic prospect who will immediately upgrade an NFL team's offensive passing game with his ability as a receiver out of the backfield.

TIER THREE:

3) Tank Bigsby, RB Auburn Tigers

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 210

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.48

PFF RANK: 79/459

4) Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse Orange

HEIGHT: 5'10

WEIGHT: 205

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.5

PFF RANK: 131/459

5) Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss Rebels

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 215

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.5

PFF RANK: 163/459

6) Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA Bruins

HEIGHT: 6'1

WEIGHT: 220

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.45

PFF RANK: 8/459

7) Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia Bulldogs

HEIGHT: 6'1

WEIGHT: 210

AGE: 23

PROJECTED 40: 4.5

PFF RANK: 50/459

8) Chase Brown, RB, Illinois Fighting Illini'

HEIGHT: 5'11

WEIGHT: 200

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.45

PFF RANK: 95/459

9) DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB Blazers

HEIGHT: 5'11

WEIGHT: 215

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.55

PFF RANK: 3/459

10) Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M Aggies

HEIGHT: 5'9

WEIGHT: 185

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.25

PFF RANK: 82/459

Analysis: Beyond the top two backs in the 2023 draft, the deck can be shuffled several ways, and the rankings are fluid at this juncture. The 2023 class offers a variety of options. If NFL teams are looking for bruising backs in between the tackles, they will be happy with Tank Bigsby and Zach Evans. If NFL teams are looking for speedsters to add juice to their offense, they will be pleased with Sean Tucker and Devin Achane. If NFL teams are looking for do-it-all-backs who grade out well analytically, Zach Charbonnet and Dewayne McBride fit the bill. The 2023 NFL Draft class has anything the front office could want.

Poll : 0 votes