2023 NFL Draft Updated Positional Rankings: Wide Receiver- January 20 | 2023 NFL Draft

Now that all the dust has settled from the National Championship, it is time to re-evaluate our 2023 NFL Draft Positional Rankings, now with tiers.

The WR position is fluid, and at the Scouting Combine, we will learn a lot, but we are getting a better feel for it by the day.

NFL 2023 Draft

TIER ONE:

1) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 195

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.48

PFF RANK: 1/1,047

2) Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU Horned Frogs

HEIGHT: 6'4

WEIGHT: 210

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.4

PFF RANK: 130/1,047

Analysis: For now, it feels like a top tier of two: Quentin Johnston and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Some may argue that Jordan Addison deserves consideration in the top tier. Addison has some physical limitations and will likely be relegated to the slot position. Due to his 2022 injury, Jaxon Smith-Njigba may be undervalued by some. Smith-Njigba was next level in 2021 and ranked as the top receiver in many statistical categories. Quentin Johnston will be the top receiver on many boards around the NFL Draft community, but Johnston needs some work on route-running, and there's a slight preference to Jaxon Smith-Njigba's overall game.

TIER TWO:

3) Jordan Addison, WR, USC Trojans

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 175

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.5

PFF RANK: 50/1,047

4) Rashee Rice, WR, SMU Mustangs

HEIGHT: 6'3

WEIGHT: 205

AGE: 23

PROJECTED 40: 4.4

PFF RANK: 13/1,047

5) Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU Tigers

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 185

AGE: 20

PROJECTED 40: 4.4

PFF RANK: 83/1,047

6) Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee Volunteers

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 175

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.31

PFF RANK: 96/1,047

7) Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina Tar Heels

HEIGHT: 5'10

WEIGHT: 170

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.47

PFF RANK: 35/1,047

8) Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

HEIGHT: 5'10

WEIGHT: 170

AGE: 22

PROJECTED 40: 4.35

PFF RANK: 144/1,047

Analysis: There is a six-pack here in Tier Two. Like the RB position, the WR position has everything that the NFL front offices may be interested in. We mentioned Jordan Addison earlier. Addison is a seasoned route-runner who will make an immediate impact. Teams may covet a physical presence that high-points the ball like Rashee Rice. The NFL always covets speed, and no one has it like Jalin Hyatt. Kayshon Boutte had a down year to his standards in 2022, but he is a remarkable talent just scratching the surface. Josh Downs and Zay Flowers are veteran, savvy route runners who, although undersized, will cause problems for NFL defenses out of the slot position.

TIER THREE:

9) Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee Volunteers

HEIGHT: 6'3

WEIGHT: 215

AGE: 23

PROJECTED 40: 4.55

PFF RANK: 187/459

10) Parker Washington, WR, Penn State Nittany Lions

HEIGHT: 5'10

WEIGHT: 210

AGE: 21

PROJECTED 40: 4.5

PFF RANK: 121/1,047

