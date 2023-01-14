Adam Lopez vs. Abraham Nova Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - January 14

Tonight's showdown sees both fighters make their way up to 130lbs. Adam Lopez hasn't fought since May 2022. There, he picked up a unanimous decision victory over William Encarnacion.

Lopez's opponent tonight, Abraham Nova, hasn't fought since his June 2022 loss to Robeisy Ramirez. Ramirez snapped Nova's 21-fight undefeated streak with a brutal KO in the fifth round. Interestingly, his last win came against none other than William Encarnacion in January 2022. Nova landed the TKO win in the eighth round.

Adam Lopez vs. Abraham Nova Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 09:00 p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York

Adam Lopez vs. Abraham Nova Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by KO/TKO Win by decision/points Draw Adam Lopez -110 +500 +160 +1400 Abraham Nova -115 +400 +175 +1400

Adam Lopez vs. Abraham Nova Tale of the Tape

Nova will have both height and reach advantages in tonight's fight. Both men employ an orthodox stance in the ring.

'El Super' has a 68.18% knockout ratio over his 21 wins. 'Blunose', meanwhile, has a 30% knockout ratio. Lopez is a key figure in boxing in Southern California, and is someone actively sought out by others for training and sparring. Despite his name value, though, he has crumbled in the biggers fights of his career thus far. Against a dynamic, fast-handed foe like Nova, that does not bode well.

Ahead of tonight's fight, 'El Super' has reportedly been training with three-division world champion Naoya Inoue.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Adam Lopez 26 5'8" 129lbs 69.5" 16-3-0 Abraham Nova 29 5'9" 129lbs 72" 21-1-0

Adam Lopez vs. Abraham Nova Prediction

Lopez is not exactly a knockout artist but his cardio and speed are impressive. He's frequently shown a knack for dragging fighters into deep waters where he can secure a decision win for himself. Against Oscar Valdez, Lopez got badly rocked in the seventh round in what was arguably the biggest fight of his career thus far.

Beyond the Valdez fight, though, Lopez's chin has held up with his other two defeats both coming by decision.

Nova, meanwhile, is in a similar boat, having boasted a strong chin right up until his ferocious loss last year. A skilled headhunter, 'El Super' has fast hands and reflexes. When it comes to cardio, Nova can handle himself in deep waters, having often bested opponents via decision.

Overall, this is Nova's fight to win. He's fought and won at a higher level and should have answer for everything Lopez has to offer. While he's coming off a long lay-off from his setback against Ramirez, 'El Super' has been sparring with elite-level P4P fighters like Naoya Inoue and should be ready for war tonight.

Predicton: Nova via decision

