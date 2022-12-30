American vs Lafayette Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 30 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The American Eagles will meet the Lafayette Leopards at the Kirby Sports Center in the NCAA on Friday (December 30).

The Eagles are off to a brilliant 8-3 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're first in the Patriot League and are coming off a 64-61 loss against the Siena Saints in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Leopards who have made a terrible 2-11 start to the season are last in the same division as the Eagles. However, they're coming off a 90-65 win against the La Salle Explorers in their last outing.

American Eagles vs Lafayette Leopards: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under American Eagles -110 + 1 (-115) O 123.5 (-110) Lafayette Leopards -110 -1 (-105) U 123.5 (-110)

The Eagles have started the season on a positive note with eight wins and only three losses. The defeats have come against the Marist Red Foxes (73-69), George Mason Patriots (73-56) and Siena Saints (64-61). Their away form is an impressive 5-2.

The team is a little below par on the offensive front, averaging only 68.2 points per game, which ranks 282nd in the nation, while conceding only 63.6 points per outing.

The Leopards, meanwhile, are suffering with only two wins and 11 losses this season. Their wins came against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils (55-50) and La Salle Explorers (90-65). They're yet to win a game at home, where they're 0-2.

The team has been very poor offensively, averaging only 61.8 points per game while conceding 67.8 points, which ranks 156th in the country.

American Eagles vs Lafayette Leopards: Match Details

Fixture: American Eagles @ Lafayette Leopards

Date & Time: Friday, December 30; 07:00 pm ET

Venue: Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania

American Eagles vs Lafayette Leopards: Prediction

The Eagles are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against a team with a winning percentage of less than .400. They're 4-0 against the spread in their last four home games and 6-1 against the spread in their last seven against a team that has a straight losing record.

Interestingly, Lafayette has a massive 9-1 record against the Eagles in their last ten meetings, but the current situation is different. The Leopards are in bad shape and form but have home advantage.

Final Prediction: American +1 (-115)

