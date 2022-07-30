Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 30, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks play the second game of a three-game series tonight at Truist Park.

Atlanta nailed down their 60th win of the season last night off of Austin Riley's three RBIs.

Kyle Wright pitched a great game allowing just two runs, and Atlanta's bullpen pitched a clean game for the first time in a long time.

"Friday night fun!" - Braves

Pitching today are Corbin Martin for the Diamondbacks and Ian Anderson for the Braves.

Martin has been bouncing between Arizona and Triple-A Reno, and tonight he will be making his second start of the season. He looked sharp in his first start on July 24, allowing just one run in four innings.

Ian Aderson has not been the pitcher Atlanta hoped he would be this year. Several times this season it looked like Anderson had it put together, but just when fans got excited, he fell apart.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Saturday, July 30, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

The Braves are three games behind the Mets in the NL East.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Diamondbacks +1.5 (-102) +188 Over 9.5 (-118) Yes (-120) Braves -1.5 (-118) -225 Under 9.5 (-104) No (+120)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

The Braves bullpen has been their weakest spot this season. Their potent bats have allowed them to remain one of the best teams in baseball. However, their first five innings records show how much better their overall record could be if they had a better pen, as they are 30-18 at home in the first five.

Atlanta First Five Innings -1.5 (+100)

Dansby Swanson has been hot since the All-Star break.

Dansby Swanson has been flying under the radar since coming back from the All-Star break, but he has been fantastic. He's batting .333 since the break with three multi-hit games. However, he has only one RBI. With all these hits, something has to fall.

Dansby Swanson to Record an RBI (+110)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

Ian Anderson is extremely unreliable, but bettors shouldn't put their faith in Martin either. Both starters have the potential to be lit up. The loser in this one will likely be whichever team hits fewer home runs. An edge should be given to Arizona in this one, but the over is the safe bet here.

Over 9.5 (-118)

