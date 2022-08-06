Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. The Diamondbacks fell to the Cleveland Guardians (7-4) on Wednesday to drop to 46-58. The Rockies are now 47-61 for the year with their win over the San Diego Padres this Thursday. Colorado has been performing poorly on the road, sporting 17-34 this season.

"...atRockies here letting you know... We won" - @Rockies

Arizona will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner for Friday's game. He is 6-10 with a 3.83 ERA over 21 starts. Last start, Bumgarner tossed six innings, giving up eight hits and four earned runs, while failing to notch a K in a loss against the Atlanta Braves. The Rockies offense that he'll be up against ranks 12th in runs per game, and in their past seven, they're averaging 3.4 runs per contest. They haven't hit much on the road, though, and they're still missing Kris Bryant. Bumgarner has a 4.61 FIP, meaning he's been somewhat fortunate this year. Still, the Rockies haven't been hitting well away from Coors Field.

German Marquez will start Friday for Colorado. He is 6-9 with a 5.29 ERA in 20 starts this season. Despite the poor numbers, the right-hander has been better. He's sporting a 3.16 ERA in his last four appearances, which is a positive sign. Marquez also has a 3.95 expected FIP, indicating that his 5.29 ERA is misleading.

The Arizona offense is averaging 3.4 runs per game in their last seven. Similarly to Colorado, they have been struggling. Marquez's 4.20 road ERA shows that his numbers are lackluster due to Coors Field's hitter-friendly nature. Look for the former All-Star to buckle down against a subpar Diamondbacks lineup.

"Game 105." - @Dbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Friday, August 5, 9:40 P.M. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +117 +1.5 (-185) Over 8.5 (+100) Arizona Diamondbacks -127 -1.5 (+155) Under 8.5 (-120)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Ketel Marte has put together a decent season, with the switch-hitter posting a .877 OPS versus righties. In his career facing Marquez, he has gone deep twice. Look for him to have a solid game on Friday.

Pick: Ketel Marte Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

Both clubs have had issues plating runners lately. Of the last eight meetings at Chase Field between the two, five have gone under and one was a push. Back the under here on Friday night.

Prediction: Under 8.5 (-120)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far