Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 14 | 2022 MLB Season

On Wednesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even though the Diamondbacks have played well over recent weeks, their playoff hopes have been out the window for a while. Meanwhile, L.A. is the only major league team that has clinched a playoff berth so far.

"The @Dodgers are the first to clinch a playoff spot this season!" - FOX Sports: MLB

The Dodgers shut out the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, bringing their record to 97-43. Arizona is now 66-74 after Tuesday's loss. Los Angeles continues to be a very good road team, carrying a 48-25 away record this season.

L.A. has a commanding 20 1/2-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West, and they have a nine-game advantage over the New York Mets for the No. 1 seed in the NL.

Zach Davies gets the ball Wednesday for the Diamondbacks, carrying a 2-4 record and a 4.09 ERA this year. L.A.'s offense is hot, averaging 6.6 runs per game in their past seven. Their offense, which scores the most runs per game, should pose problems for Davies.

Last start, Davies threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and six earned runs while striking out four in a loss to the Colorado Rockies. The Arizona right-hander has been respectable at home this year, though, carrying a 3.14 ERA at Chase Field, so we'll see if he can slow down the Dodgers' bats.

Michael Grove will take the hill Wednesday for Los Angeles. The Diamondbacks offense ranks 13th in runs per game and 19th in OPS, which isn't terrible, but they did get shut out and held to three hits on Tuesday.

In his last outing, Grove threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out four in a win over the Miami Marlins. Arizona's lineup is pretty average overall, but lately, the Diamondbacks' pitching has been very subpar. We'll see if the home team can have more success at the plate against Grove tonight.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -122 -1.5 (+125) Over 9.0 (-110) Arizona Diamondbacks +112 +1.5 (-145) Under 9.0 (-110)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

Looking at recent history, the under has hit in all five of the previous matchups between these two in Arizona. Expect the Diamondbacks to have a rough day at the plate again, facing a solid Dodgers pitching staff. Back L.A. to come away with the win again Wednesday.

Prediction: Dodgers ML (-122) & Diamondbacks Team Total Runs Under 4 Runs (-118)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt